DISH Appoints Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today announced that it has appointed Kannan Alagappan Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer reporting to DISH President and CEO Erik Carlson. Alagappan has held technology leadership roles with major telecom and cloud services providers, including Reliance Jio, Telstra and Rackspace.

"Kannan is an incredible strategist, technologist and an inspiring leader," said Carlson. "As DISH continues to deliver the best technology experience for our customers, and as we pursue our entry into the wireless industry, I'm confident Kannan's vision and leadership will prove transformative for our organization."

As CTO, Alagappan will lead DISH Technologies, the DISH group that plays an integral role in defining the company's technology strategy, oversees its software and hardware engineering initiatives, and manages the organization's broadcast and satellite operations.

"As an organization that is entrepreneurial to its core and is committed to delivering innovation and value to its customers, I can't think of a more exciting environment than DISH," said Alagappan.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Its OnTech Smart Services brand offers top-ranked in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a national narrowband "Internet of Things" network to provide innovative connectivity solutions and applications through its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

