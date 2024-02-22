DISH Expands VoNR Coverage to Over 200 Million People

DISH Network Corporation

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

The Boost Wireless Network is now available with 5G voice to over 200 million Americans nationwide.

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boost Wireless Network is now available with VoNR, or 5G voice, to over 200 million Americans nationwide. This milestone not only marks an expansion of the network, but also affirms DISH's steadfast commitment to provide Americans with more options for connectivity as the 4th nationwide wireless carrier.

The Boost Wireless Network's 5G voice and data services are the latest in wireless connectivity, and a cutting-edge network requires devices that use the most up-to-date technology. The Boost Wireless Network is compatible with the leading 5G smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 15 lineup, all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and motorola razr. And, in January 2024 alone, Boost launched an incredible seven new Boost Wireless Network-compatible devices for its retail wireless subscribers.

"At DISH, we firmly believe in the transformative power of communication, and as the 4th nationwide wireless network, we are bringing competition to the wireless industry and more choice to U.S. consumers," said John Swieringa, president of Technology and COO, EchoStar. "We are proud to now offer 5G voice to over 200 million Americans nationwide, as we continue to expand, optimize, meet milestones and advance the Boost Wireless Network buildout in alignment with our network development plan."

Since its commercial launch in 2019, the Boost Wireless Network has continued to grow, meet deadlines and set milestones, including earning the distinction as the world's first standalone 5G Open RAN cloud-based network. The network stands as the leader in 5G Voice or VoNR (Voice over New Radio), boasting the first and largest commercial deployment of this groundbreaking technology to date.

Not only is DISH a leader in Open RAN and VoNR technology, but the Boost Wireless Network, as recently noted by Signals Research Group,i offers customers super-fast download speeds and seamless handovers—all benefits from the network's cutting-edge technology and a network that is prepared for the customer demands of today and tomorrow.

About DISH Wireless
DISH Wireless is changing the way the world communicates as the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S. The company continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost InfiniteBoost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands. DISH Wireless is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

Signals Research Group, The Twin City Showdown, January 16, 2024.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

