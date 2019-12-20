DISH introduces Google Nest Hello to the Hopper platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today announced that its Hopper and Wally receivers now support the Google Nest Hello Video doorbell. When the doorbell rings, Nest Hello sends on-screen notifications directly to the television.

DISH is the first pay-TV provider to integrate a Google Nest device into its ecosystem with the Device Access program . Today's Nest Hello announcement is the first in a series of Google Nest integrations coming to the Hopper platform.

"Google Nest on Hopper is about giving our customers added choice and control over their home environment — with the subtle on-screen alerts delivered by the Nest Hello, customers are better equipped to hit pause and take action right away," said Rob Sadler, DISH director of product management. "This is just the beginning of a powerful relationship with Google Nest and their vast portfolio of products."

After pairing their Google Nest account with their DISH Hopper or Wally receiver, customers will receive on-screen notifications, including an image, when their Nest Hello has been pressed.

In 2018, DISH introduced the ability for Google Assistant to control its Hopper receivers. It expanded that capability earlier this year, with the introduction of the Google Assistant-enabled DISH Voice Remote.

The Nest Hello feature is available to all broadband-connected Hopper and Wally receivers beginning today. Support for Joey (all clients) will begin rolling out in the following weeks.

Nest joins DISH's suite of smart-home control options, including the Google Assistant , Amazon Alexa and Josh.ai .

About the Hopper Platform

The award-winning, whole-home Hopper platform leads the industry in DVR features and functionality. Hopper 3 boasts 16 tuners, two terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, PrimeTime Anytime, AutoHop and integrated apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Pandora and Amazon Prime Video. Voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the DISH voice remote give customers easier access to their favorite programming. Hopper (all generations) gives customers access to live, on-demand and recorded content on DISH's online streaming app, DISH Anywhere.

DISH's Hopper platform becomes a whole-home solution with the company's line of Joey client receivers, delivering the best in technology and value.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit dish.com .

