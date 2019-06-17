DISH launches OnTech Smart Services, a new direct-to-consumer smart home solutions brand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH announced the launch of a new direct-to-consumer brand, OnTech Smart Services, providing consumers with professional installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices and entertainment systems.

OnTech provides customers an unrivalled in-home experience with a full suite of convenient, start-to-finish solutions including professional installation of products from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Wemo, Roku®, Yale, Polk Audio and Klipsch Audio among others.

"OnTech connects a growing group of consumers who want the convenience of a smart home, but don't have the time or know-how to get the most out of the latest devices," said Nick Rossetti, senior vice president of OnTech Smart Services. "Our goal is to connect people with things to make life easier and technology more accessible."

OnTech launches today in 11 major markets, with a focus on providing exceptional customer service to the selected areas and an eye towards additional expansion in the near future.

Consumers can purchase smart home products and services online directly from OnTechSmartServices.com and schedule convenient delivery and installation appointments as soon as the same day. Appointments include one-on-one education from a professionally trained technician to teach consumers about how to operate and personalize their new smart home products.

"With delivery and installation available as soon as the same day, you can buy a video doorbell, have it installed, and know how to watch it on your phone by dinner time."

OnTech technicians also perform additional popular services that help put the finishing touches on entertainment spaces, including TV mounting, power relocation, fishing wires, cord management, digital TV antenna installation and more.

As an authorized service provider for its partner brands, as well as a Nest Pro Elite partner, OnTech technicians receive professional training from its partners on a carefully curated list of smart home products and services including indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats and home audio.

OnTech will also be installing award-winning products from Linksys, including the Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, to enable a connected lifestyle for people at home, at work and on the move.

"The foundation of a smart home is robust, future-proofed connectivity. The combination of OnTech and Linksys provides our mutual customers with the best consultative and installation support," said Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder Belkin International. "We recently asked consumers, and 77 percent of U.S. households want greater performance from their WiFi network. We are thrilled to provide superior services with the help of OnTech."

"DISH developed best-in-class in-home service over three decades of focusing on our people, process and technology," said Rossetti. "Our people make the difference, translating their technical expertise to customers. We're like that tech-savvy friend who can install your technology and also teach you how to use it."

DISH handpicked and professionally trained the OnTech technicians from its In-Home Services group which holds a 95 percent overall customer satisfaction rating, a 4.7 star rating on Amazon (or 94 percent positive) and were ranked #1 by J.D. Power for telecom in-home service technician satisfaction in both 2018 and 2019.

DISH introduced its initial Smart Home Services to customers of its satellite television service in 2011, expanding its offerings to include TV mounting, surround sound and home networking. In 2015, select DISH Smart Home Services launched in the Amazon Marketplace, and today OnTech launches, providing all consumers with direct access to an even broader set of products and services.

"Our technicians visit millions of customer homes each year, installing and educating our customers on experiences that make their lives better," said Rossetti. "OnTech brings that expertise to an even wider set of consumers, in a one-stop-shop experience where they can pick from the most popular devices combined with the highest rated in-home service."

Consumer studies project that more than half of U.S. homes will have a smart home device in five years. According to the Consumer Technology Association, 85 percent of consumers who have used professional smart home installation did it because installers have the tools and expertise that the consumers lacked. And four in five of those who used professional installation would recommend it to friends and family.

OnTech launched today in the following markets:

Atlanta New York Dallas/Ft. Worth Sacramento Denver Salt Lake City Houston San Francisco Kansas City St. Louis Los Angeles



For more information about OnTech, or to order products and services, visit www.OnTechSmart Services.com .

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services is a direct-to-consumer smart home services brand launched by DISH in 2019. OnTech offers connected home devices and entertainment systems from the best smart home brands, with worry-free installation services. OnTech leverages three decades of award-winning in-home expertise and professionally trained technicians, taking its services beyond DISH customers to deliver products and services to all consumers. Visit www.OnTechSmartServices.com.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

