DISH MEDIA ADOPTS UNIFIED ID 2.0, ENHANCING FIRST-PARTY DATA AUDIENCES FOR ADVERTISERS ACROSS DISH TV AND SLING TV

DISH Network Corporation

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

  • DISH TV leads as the first major cable provider to adopt Unified ID 2.0, with SLING TV now the largest vMVPD to enable this unique identification solution.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Media, leaders in impression-based TV advertising, today announced the enablement of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an industry-leading identity solution, becoming the first MVPD and the largest vMVPD to integrate the innovative solution across its suite of traditional TV and OTT services. Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID2 is an identity solution that enables targeted advertising with more precision and measurement across the open internet.

"Over the past decade we have invested heavily in harnessing the power of our first party data," said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president, DISH Media. "Unified ID 2.0 captures that power and opens doors to heightened precision in targeting. This partnership enables advertisers to leverage our enriched datasets for more effective campaign strategies and ushers in a new era of privacy-conscious, yet impactful, advertising experiences."

The adoption of UID2 across Sling TV and DISH Connected™ enables advertisers to build their media buys around DISH Media's valuable first-party data. DISH Connected™, launched last spring, is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows DISH TV's live linear inventory to be executed in real-time, programmatically. Advertising campaigns transacted via UID2 allow for a clearer picture of DISH viewers across devices.

People are consuming TV across platforms and data-driven planning must be at the forefront to give viewers the best ad experience. Advertisers leveraging UID2 can achieve greater reach and scale by seamlessly tapping into first-party data across DISH Media's premium CTV and live linear inventory.

"DISH Media's adoption of Unified ID 2.0 reflects their commitment to provide a high-quality ad experience for viewers," said Taylor Ash, general manager, inventory development for CTV, The Trade Desk. "Publishers who share their first-party data with advertisers in a secure and privacy-conscious way will come out on top as the TV landscape continues to evolve."

A growing cohort of publishers, data partners, and platforms have enthusiastically adopted this standardized identifier. In joining these industry leaders, DISH Media affirms its role in fostering collaborative, privacy-centric solutions for a more cohesive, efficient and responsible advertising ecosystem. For more information about Unified ID 2.0, please visit the Unified ID solution site.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and SLING TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and SLING TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

About The Trade Desk 

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

