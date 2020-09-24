DISH named #1 in "Overall Customer Satisfaction" by J.D. Power for third consecutive year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH earned the J.D. Power award for being #1 in "Overall Customer Satisfaction," making it the third year in a row DISH has earned J.D. Power's national award in the "U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study." In addition, DISH is the most awarded brand nationally for customer satisfaction with TV service by J.D. Power.

"We are grateful to our customers for trusting us with their business and for sharing their feedback," said Erik Carlson, DISH chief executive officer. "For the third straight year, DISH has been recognized for our efforts to exceed customer expectations. I want to thank all of our team members — and customers — for making us number one three years in a row."

"We have built our 'Tuned in to You' brand promise by listening to our customers, advocating on their behalf and delivering a premium entertainment experience," said Carlson. "This award reflects the voice of thousands of customers. I want to thank our in-home service technicians, our frontline customer agents and all the personnel who support them. This recognition is a testament that our focus on delivering the best technology, service and value continues to resonate with customers and the DISH team. Caring for customers is in our DNA."

In addition to earning #1 in "Overall Customer Satisfaction," DISH ranked #1 in four of the key study factors, including "Performance and Reliability," "Cost of Service", "Billing and Payment," and "Customer Service."

DISH continues to update its award-winning Hopper whole-home DVR platform with innovative features, such as incorporating Google Assistant technology into the DISH voice remote, a Google Nest integration, and built-in apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, YouTube Kids and Pandora. DISH also offers more than 80,000 on-demand titles in addition to DISH Anywhere, which gives customers streaming access to premium live, on-demand and recorded content included with their service.

Over the past few years, DISH also has introduced customer service features like "MyTech," an online appointment tool available via the MyDISH app, where customers receive personalized information about their service appointment, including the picture, name and location of their DISH technician. The company also expanded its home entertainment installation services available to DISH customers, including TV mounting, audio and in-home wireless network setup, cameras and smart-home devices.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

DISH received the highest score Nationally (tie) and in the North Central, South, and West (tie) regions of the J.D. Power U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study.

