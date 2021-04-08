DISH prioritizes security across all aspects of 5G network

LITTLETON, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today issued a white paper describing another key differentiator of its cloud-native Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN): security. While DISH has highlighted the benefits to consumers and enterprises that will result from its cloud-native architecture, this marks the first time the company has outlined some of the key security features, woven into the fabric of its network.

This white paper discusses how DISH is prioritizing network, system and end-user security from the outset of network deployment, the importance of a trusted software supply chain and how DISH's 5G network security is more agile and scalable than traditional networks. In addition, the paper highlights how DISH's strategic security partners contribute to the security model of DISH's cloud-native, 5G O-RAN.

To access DISH's 5G security white paper, visit www.dish.com/wireless/ .

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

