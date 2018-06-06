DISH Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH released its 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report today featuring the achievements of DISH Cares, the company's corporate social responsibility program. The report outlines accomplishments across the program's three key pillars: Our People, Our Community and Our Planet.

"DISH team members have been dedicated to customer service since day one, and DISH Cares is a natural extension of that mindset, connecting communities together through positive change," said Erik Carlson, DISH President and CEO. "As DISH TV and Sling TV continue to grow, we remain committed to improving the local communities our customers and our team members call home."

Highlights from 2017:

110,000 hours of internet & TV service was provided to disaster relief organizations and their workers at relief sites across the nation including Texas , Florida and Puerto Rico .

, and . 7,023 hours of service to nonprofits by DISH Cares teams.

50,000 trees planted in partnership with our customers and American Forests.

2,220,468 alternative fuel miles driven in DISH tech vans.

4,026 DISH team members completed 35,000 hours of LEAD training, DISH's flagship leadership development program.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. DISH operates a national in-home installation workforce, as well as an advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a national narrowband "Internet of Things" network to provide innovative connectivity solutions and applications through its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

