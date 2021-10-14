DISH Selects NEXSYS-ONE's 5G Network Deployment Platform

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) selected NEXSYS-ONE for end-to-end, cloud-based network deployment software solutions to manage DISH's nationwide 5G network build.

NEXSYS-ONE's unique platform supports DISH's network deployment with speed and agility, allowing for seamless integration of project, inventory and financial management. The cloud-based platform automates forecasting and tracking, while intuitively updating to increase efficiencies across the DISH deployment teams and their supply chains. With NEXSYS-ONE's platform, DISH has full access and control to easily coordinate network deployment through modules that support project management, procurement, asset management, vendor compliance, colocation, workforce management, documentation, quality control and more.

"We selected NEXSYS-ONE to support our network buildout because it's the only platform available that ties project management, financial controls and inventory planning into one seamless, integrated solution," said Dave Mayo, EVP of Network Deployment, DISH Wireless. "This management tool allows our teams to maintain the organization, control and coordination needed to efficiently deploy our nationwide 5G network at a record-breaking pace."

''We are proud to partner with DISH and to be part of their 5G journey," said Dave Gater, vice president, NEXSYS-ONE. "It's exciting to be able to offer solutions that help facilitate the buildout of the United States' most innovative, greenfield 5G network."

About NEXSYS-ONE USA Inc.

NEXSYS-ONE, a privately owned cloud-based Telecom enterprise software provider with an extensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite that can be utilized across the Telecoms industries. Our Software products and Solutions are used around the world to help manage deployments of nationwide Telecom projects. The software solutions are modular, scalable, and have served the Telecoms industry since 2001. For more information, visit www.nexsysone.com

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

