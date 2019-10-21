DISH to release deployment services RFP for standalone 5G network buildout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As DISH prepares to build the first standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S., it announced it will release a Request for Proposal (RFP) for end-to-end deployment services vendors, the third in a series of RFPs for different elements of the national network.

The Deployment Services RFP, set to be released the week of October 28, will include requests for strategies and experience in the following areas:

Pre-Construction

Site acquisition

Architecture and engineering

Utility coordination

Regulatory compliance

Construction

Procurement

Staging

Quality and safety management

Civil engineering including electrical

Network element installation

Tower climbing

DISH Executive Vice President of Wireless Operations, Jeff McSchooler stated:

"We're building a first-of-its kind standalone 5G network and want to employ a diversity of expertise from partners large and small. We'll build upon the existing relationships we have with deployment vendors from our NB-IoT buildout, while seeking local, regional and national vendors that can apply their strengths to increase the speed and efficiency of our 5G network deployment."

DISH previously entered into numerous master services agreements with national deployment vendors when it initiated the buildout of an NB-IoT network in 2018. As announced in July , DISH has committed to build a standalone 5G broadband network available to at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023.

The Deployment Services RFP is the third such document DISH has issued since the announcement in July. DISH issued a 5G Network RFI/P in July, seeking input from vendors for the network elements. In September, DISH issued a System RFP, seeking responses from vendors to provide a software solution for project management, workflows, reporting and other utilities that aid in deploying the national network.

An Executive Summary of the Deployment Services RFP is available here.

Vendors interested in receiving the Deployment Services RFP when it is released can contact DISH Wireless at 5GservicesRFP@dish.com before Oct. 28, 2019.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

