DISH TV and Hughes Debut First Bundled Service Offering to Enhance Connectivity and Entertainment Across Rural America

Rural households now have the most advanced technological solution for home TV and internet services

Customers are the ultimate winner in combined Echostar synergies

ENGELWOOD, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network and Hughes Network Systems, both EchoStar companies (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced a new bundled service offering that brings the power of DISH satellite TV together with Hughesnet® satellite internet to create a superior solution in TV and internet for rural America. In today's fast-paced, ultra-connected world, quality entertainment and reliable connectivity are crucial to the modern rural home, making this collaboration between DISH and Hughesnet a critical step toward enhanced accessibility across rural America. With this bundle, rural consumers –who are too often overlooked and left with limited options–can watch top-rated programming on their televisions, plus enjoy the benefits of a high-speed internet connection no matter where they live.

By combining the strength of the DISH Hopper® whole-home DVR entertainment system with Hughesnet, powered by the JUPITER™ 3 satellite—the world's largest, most advanced commercial communications satellite ever built—people living in even the most remote regions will receive an unprecedented digital experience, delivering customers the best video service. By bringing Hughesnet, the Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2024 and one of the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas, according to the U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews, together with DISH, households now have a further enhanced solution to connect, stream, and play. The combined technologies provide better coverage and performance throughout the entire home.

"Our mission at DISH has always been to serve rural America and change the way the world communicates, and now that focus is supercharged," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. We have more capabilities than ever before, more products, more services, and powerful brands that complement one another, providing our customers with more options no matter where they live."

The new Hughesnet service plans in the bundle are powered by JUPITER 3, the largest and most advanced commercial communications satellite with faster speeds of up to 100 Mbps, unlimited data and powerful Wi-Fi, allowing customers to now enjoy video streaming, music downloads, video conferencing, gaming, and more.

"With the combination of Hughes and DISH technologies, innovation, and leadership focused on rural American homes, we are more strategically aligned, and the customer remains at the center of what we do," said Paul Gaske, chief operating officer, Hughes. "Rural customers have traditionally had limited options for TV and internet in rural America. DISH and Hughes are solving those hurdles by further advancing connectivity in rural communities to provide the best value in TV and Internet."

New customers who take advantage of the bundle by adding and maintaining both DISH TV and Hughesnet internet services, will receive a $5 monthly savings off each service.

For more information or to take advantage of this bundled service offer, call 844-800-8179 or visit https://www.dish.com/internet/hughesnet.

