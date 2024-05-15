EchoStar Awarded a U.S. Navy Wireless and Telecommunications Contract to Provide 5G Smart Devices and Services for the DoD and Federal Agencies

Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will jointly fulfill the contract valued at up to $2.7B over the next 10 years.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), announced they have been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract as part of the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program. EchoStar subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide 5G wireless services and devices to support DoD usage in all 50 United States and U.S. territories and for temporary duty international travel. Administered by the U.S. Navy, the Spiral 4 program is available to buyers in the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Like previous iterations, Spiral 4 will include mobile device delivery and task orders for service plans. The estimated value of the program with all yearly options is up to $2.7B over 10 years.

The Spiral 4 program focuses on smartphone devices but also includes the possibility of additional devices such as tablets, IoT equipment, and other 5G-enabled devices. The program envisions device hardware and service plans, plus customer service, support, and reporting through an online portal. Spiral 4 requires Radio Access Networks (RAN) with support for Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) and Citizen Band Radio Services (CBRS). The program has a base year beginning in May 2024 and nine one-year option periods through 2034.

"EchoStar Corporation is proud to provide the DoD and other federal agencies with significant technological advancement using our innovative, Open-RAN based wireless connectivity capabilities. Through our Boost Mobile brand, the Echostar team will deliver critical 5G solutions, including devices from multiple manufacturers as well as a native 5G Open RAN network," said John Swieringa, president technology and COO EchoStar Corporation.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator, and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, Hughesnet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2024 EchoStar. Hughes, Hughesnet, DISH, Boost Mobile, and Boost Infinite are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation