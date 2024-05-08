EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:

EchoStar reported total revenue of $4.01 billion for the first quarter 2024, compared to $4.39 billion in the year ago quarter.

for the first quarter 2024, compared to in the year ago quarter. Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first quarter 2024 was $107.38 million , compared to net income of $253.53 million in the year ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.40 , compared to earnings per share of $0.82 in the year ago quarter.

, compared to net income of in the year ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was , compared to earnings per share of in the year ago quarter. Consolidated OIBDA totaled $470.16 million in the first quarter, compared to $701.09 million in the year ago quarter. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)

"The EchoStar team performed as planned in the first quarter of 2024. We concentrated efforts on integrating the EchoStar and DISH Network businesses in order to maximize synergies and cost savings, facilitate growth opportunities, and drive operational alignment. Overall, ARPU increased in every business unit and customer satisfaction has improved," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, the business continues to focus on addressing necessary financing, improving our position in Retail Wireless, densifying and expanding the wireless network, maximizing our profitability with the newly launched EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter™ 3, and acquiring higher-quality Pay-TV customers."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Additional Information:

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 348,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 552,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.18 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.26 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.92 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV losses resulted from the decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate and the decrease in net SLING TV subscriber losses, both resulting from our emphasis on acquiring higher quality subscribers, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.

Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 81,000 in both the first quarter and in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.30 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The three months ended March 31, 2024 , was positively impacted by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate, partially offset by lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations and lower net ACP/Gen Mobile subscriber additions.

, was positively impacted by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate, partially offset by lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations and lower net ACP/Gen Mobile subscriber additions. Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 26,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of 51,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 978,000 Broadband subscribers. The decrease in net Broadband subscriber losses was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):









For the Three Months

Ended March 31,















2024

2023







(in thousands) Revenue









Pay-TV





$ 2,726,578

$ 2,972,131 Retail Wireless



905,850

974,866 5G Network Deployment

29,504

18,907 Broadband and Satellite Services 382,586

439,596 All Other & Eliminations

(29,675)

(17,834) Total



$ 4,014,843

$ 4,387,666













Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (107,376)

$ 253,534













OIBDA











Pay-TV





$ 755,510

$ 777,808 Retail Wireless



(17,518)

34,638 5G Network Deployment

(333,564)

(235,976) Broadband and Satellite Services 79,287

130,823 All Other & Eliminations

(13,559)

(6,201) Total



$ 470,156

$ 701,092













Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations) Pay-TV





$ 57,912

$ 35,563 Retail Wireless



$ -

- 5G Network Deployment

$ 549,173

871,042 Broadband and Satellite Services $ 70,611

44,071 All Other & Eliminations

$ -

- Total





$ 677,696

$ 950,676

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the three

months Ended March 31, 2024

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 670,108



(74,417)



(570,751)



(39,554)



(630)



(15,244) Depreciation and amortization



85,402



56,899



237,187



118,841



(12,929)



485,400 OIBDA

$ 755,510

$ (17,518)

$ (333,564)

$ 79,287

$ (13,559)

$ 470,156





































For the three months Ended March 31, 2023

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 675,233



(18,207)



(333,603)



27,705



2,210



353,338 Depreciation and amortization



102,575



52,845



97,627



103,118



(8,411)



347,754 OIBDA

$ 777,808

$ 34,638

$ (235,976)

$ 130,823

$ (6,201)

$ 701,092

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended March 31, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





(Unaudited)

















As of



March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets











Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 613,702

$ 1,821,376 Marketable investment securities



152,649



623,044 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $84,906 and

$74,390, respectively



1,023,089



1,122,139 Inventory



632,952



665,169 Prepaids and other assets



677,982



644,005 Other current assets



16,165



16,081 Total current assets



3,116,539



4,891,814













Noncurrent Assets:











Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities



120,979



118,065 Property and equipment, net



9,589,433



9,561,834 Regulatory authorizations, net



38,809,600



38,572,980 Other investments, net



309,189



314,370 Operating lease assets



3,092,070



3,065,448 Intangible assets, net



127,670



172,892 Other noncurrent assets, net



390,937



411,491 Total noncurrent assets



52,439,878



52,217,080 Total assets

$ 55,556,417

$ 57,108,894













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)











Current Liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 573,299

$ 774,011 Deferred revenue and other



712,783



754,658 Accrued programming



1,485,798



1,427,762 Accrued interest



408,134



297,678 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,734,288



1,717,826 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



2,090,661



3,046,654 Total current liabilities



7,004,963



8,018,589













Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:











Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion



19,696,803



19,717,266 Deferred tax liabilities, net



4,998,855



5,014,309 Operating lease liabilities



3,157,720



3,121,307 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



856,926



849,131 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion



28,710,304



28,702,013 Total liabilities



35,715,267



36,720,602













Commitments and Contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



—



438,382













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

140,170,052 and 140,153,020 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



140



140 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding



131



131 Additional paid-in capital



8,310,877



8,301,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(164,604)



(160,056) Accumulated earnings (deficit)



11,630,607



11,737,983 Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,777,151



19,880,177 Noncontrolling interests



63,999



69,733 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,841,150



19,949,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 55,556,417

$ 57,108,894







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue:











Service revenue

$ 3,819,673

$ 4,180,721 Equipment sales and other revenue



195,170



206,945 Total revenue



4,014,843



4,387,666













Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):











Cost of services



2,557,182



2,462,600 Cost of sales - equipment and other



363,083



520,060 Selling, general and administrative expenses



624,422



700,772 Depreciation and amortization



485,400



347,754 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



—



3,142 Total costs and expenses



4,030,087



4,034,328













Operating income (loss)



(15,244)



353,338













Other Income (Expense):











Interest income, net



30,462



68,186 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(99,408)



(20,033) Other, net



(26,110)



(34,761) Total other income (expense)



(95,056)



13,392













Income (loss) before income taxes



(110,300)



366,730 Income tax (provision) benefit, net



1,925



(93,885) Net income (loss)



(108,375)



272,845 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(999)



19,311 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (107,376)

$ 253,534













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common

stock:











Basic



271,519



269,833 Diluted



271,519



307,410













Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:











Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.40)

$ 0.94 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.40)

$ 0.82







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (108,375)

$ 272,845 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



485,400



347,754 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



—



3,142 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



23,893



7,368 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



—



28,961 Non-cash, stock-based compensation



9,058



14,628 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(11,688)



77,265 Changes in allowance for credit losses



10,516



1,004 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



(3,871)



(8,027) Other, net



64,914



34,380 Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net



(18,588)



10,627 Net cash flows from operating activities



451,259



789,947













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(19,135)



(606,676) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



458,792



1,372,198 Purchases of property and equipment



(519,612)



(766,281) Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



—



15,000 Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(158,084)



(199,395) Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



(1,104)



(1,771) Other, net



998



(17,933) Net cash flows from investing activities



(238,145)



(204,858)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(27,125)



(27,255) Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes



(951,168)



(1,443,179) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



—



1,500,000 Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee

Stock Purchase Plan



(160)



3,967 Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



(441,998)



— Proceeds from accrued interest in conjunction with the issuance of senior notes



—



34,760 Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



—



21,635 Other, net



—



(5,073) Net cash flows from financing activities



(1,420,451)



84,855













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(849)



1,677













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,208,186)



671,621 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



1,911,601



2,561,803 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 703,415

$ 3,233,424

