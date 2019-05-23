DISH's military and first responders offer provides unique features, discounts for heroes and their families

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today launched a new special customer offer tailored to active duty military, veterans and first responders, bringing cost-savings and technology enhancements to their television experience. The new offer gives qualifying new and existing customers complimentary custom programming, a monthly family movie night courtesy of DISH and the ability to watch TV anywhere.

"DISH understands that life can be complex for military and first responders, and sometimes they just want to unwind," said Jay Roth, chief marketing officer at DISH. "From providing a monthly On Demand family movie night, to making sure they can stream hometown content while deployed, we designed this new offer as a way to enjoy time with loved ones and relax at the end of a long day. It's all part of our commitment to being 'Tuned In To You.'"

Offer details

With the new offer, qualifying customers will receive the below benefits at no additional cost, valued at more than $500 over two years.

Stars and Stripes Pack : Access to a suite of custom-curated channels, including STARZ Encore Westerns, Smithsonian Channel, American Heroes Channel and more.

: Access to a suite of custom-curated channels, including STARZ Encore Westerns, Smithsonian Channel, American Heroes Channel and more. Monthly family movie night : First On Demand movie rental each month.

: First On Demand movie rental each month. TV anywhere you go : DVR upgrade to a compatible Hopper family set-top box, allowing qualified participants to stream 100% of live and recorded TV to mobile devices with DISH Anywhere. No upfront upgrade fees required.

Earlier this month, DISH also unveiled a special offer for new customers 55 and older , including free On Demand content and a discount on worry-free protection with the DISH Gold protection package.

To learn more about DISH's military and first responders offer, including how to participate, visit www.dish.com/offers/military-offer and www.dish.com/offers/first-responder-offer . Verification is required.*

*Only one discount program can be applied to an account at a time. This includes households with both military and first responders, as well as customers who are eligible for both the military / first responder and 55+ offers.

