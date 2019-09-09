Disney And Pixar's 'Coco' Comes To The Hollywood Bowl For The First Time Live In Concert With Special Guests Including Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Miguel, Jaime Camil And More

Conductor Sarah Hicks will lead the full orchestra performing Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino's original score along with special guests performing the film's songs including Academy Award®-winner for Original Song "Remember Me," as well as "Un Poco Loco," "The World Es Mi Familia," and many more.

Coco Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl will transform the legendary venue into the Land of the Dead with special pre-show activities. Day of the Dead costumes are encouraged.

Mousetrappe, the award-winning immersive design agency and media studio, returns to create state-of-the-art digital projection imagery on the shell of the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Earlier this year, Mousetrappe also created imagery for Disney's The Little Mermaid Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

"I'm very excited to join this incredible group of exceptional talent, in the city that I'm from, to bring this very special movie and message to life," said Miguel. "The idea of celebrating our ancestors is very dear to my heart, especially after the passing of my grandparents."

"It is such an honor to be a part of this monumental celebration at the Bowl," said Alanna Ubach. "Love to my beautiful family and friends watching!"

"Mis raíces latinas son mi orgullo y celebrarlo sumando mi voz a la música de Coco en el Hollywood Bowl es un honor," said Natalia Jimenez.

"Coco is my heart, it means everything to me. It's ancestors, family, music, love, culture, traditions, dreams, and passion. Coco is everything that inspires, connects, and makes the world a better place. It's a unique film," said Alex Gonzalez. "The Hollywood Bowl is a very special place where we can celebrate and share our love and appreciation for music and Coco! It's a huge honor and privilege to be a part of this beautiful performance at the Hollywood Bowl. I am so excited, can't wait!"

Felipe Fernandez del Paso serves as director of Coco Live in Concert. Fernandez del Paso has directed theater and film, and is also a production designer, set designer and writer. He received an Oscar® nomination for Best Production Design for the 2003 film, "Frida."

Amy Tinkham is Creative Consulant for Coco Live in Concert. Most recently she served as Creative Director for Aerosmith's "Deuces are Wild" Las Vegas residency and James Taylor's Caesars Palace residency. She also directs the Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent Live tours. She is currently working with Franco Dragone on a new show in China.

The concert is produced by Disney Concerts and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, a team who has performed together several highly acclaimed live to film events at the Hollywood Bowl including Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer as well as Disney's The Little Mermaid starring Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein.

About Coco

Disney and Pixar's Coco features an original score from Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, "Remember Me" by Oscar® winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina. The film won Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney and Pixar's Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean series (Episodes I-IV), and Silly Symphonies, which last year collectively accounted for over 575 performances in many of the world's top concert venues, including Lincoln Center, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo Forum and the Hollywood Bowl. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney's portfolio of studios, including Disney's feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, are currently in development.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

