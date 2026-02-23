Robert Downey Jr. Named Godparent of Disney Adventure

Academy Award-winning actor to christen new Disney Cruise Line ship in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney announced Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. will be the godparent for the Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Disney shared the news ahead of the vessel's maiden voyage next month out of its home port in Singapore.

"Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line's tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Downey's portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man was the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. His unparalleled decade-plus cinematic journey as the iconic character culminated in Avengers: Endgame, which amassed more than $2.79 billion at the global box office. Downey was named an official Disney Legend in 2019 and will now star as Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters Dec. 18.

"It's impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I'll do my darndest," Downey said.

The Disney Adventure brings more than 100 years of Disney storytelling to life across seven themed areas, including several Marvel experiences. At Marvel Landing on the top decks, guests can have the ultimate Super Hero adventure on Tony Stark's Ironcycle Test Run, the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship and the longest of its kind at sea. In the open-air Disney Imagination Garden area, the "Avengers Assemble!" live stage production will feature jaw-dropping stunts and special effects during an action-packed battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains. And inside Disney's Oceaneer Club, the Marvel WEB Workshop invites young recruits to try out new Super Hero suit prototypes and conduct training simulations using top-secret Avengers technology.

The new ship offers signature Disney entertainment and hospitality: character encounters; Broadway-style shows; themed stateroom and concierge accommodations; and more than 20 dining and lounge venues featuring world-class international and Asian-inspired cuisines and beverages.

The maritime tradition of appointing a godparent to bless a new ship is a centuries-old custom believed to bring good fortune before a maiden voyage. A video revealing Robert Downey Jr. as the Disney Adventure's godparent can be viewed and reshared here.

About Disney Cruise Line

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, the award-winning Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of seven ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny — and six more ships on the way by 2031. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand.

About the Disney Adventure

The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia. Singapore's strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Asia. As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line