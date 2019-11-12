Disney+ Comes To LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Disney+ app is now available on LG TV models produced 2016 through 2019 running the webOS platform, LG Electronics USA announced today. LG customers can subscribe to Disney+ and start streaming its incredible content – including movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, all accessible in one convenient place.

Consumers in the United States who purchase a new 2019 LG OLED TV from an LG-authorized retailer now through February 9, 2020, are eligible to receive a 12-month subscription to Disney+. Similarly, consumers who purchase a new 2019 LG NanoCell TV between now and February 9, are eligible for a 6-month subscription to Disney+. To learn more visit LG.com/Disney.

Smoothly integrated into LG's webOS smart TV platform, Disney+ can easily be accessed through the Disney+ icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible devices. Subscribers can choose from a treasure trove of high-quality on-demand content with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, as well as exclusive originals including feature films, shows, short-form content and documentaries – including the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian – now streaming only on Disney+.

With support for all major high dynamic range (HDR) formats, LG TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality complete with outstanding color, greater depth and stunning detail. Compatible with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG TVs deliver a cinematic viewing experience never before available for the home. The Disney+ app also works seamlessly with LG's smart TV features including the platform-wide LG universal search and ThinQ AI. Further functionality and integration will be added in the near future to ensure a more comprehensive user experience for LG TV owners and Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ offers up a wealth of content, including popular films, documentaries and new-and-exclusive series. With over 35 Disney+ originals planned in year one. Disney+ brings subscribers a plethora of compelling choices such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, all available now to only Disney+ subscribers.

"The arrival of Disney+ to the streaming marketplace is an exciting opportunity for LG," said Sang-Woo Lee, vice president of corporate business strategy and content business at the LG Home Entertainment Company. "Because both Disney+ and LG TVs support Dolby Vision and the Dolby Atmos audio format, our customers will soon be able to enjoy the very best content as they were intended to be seen and heard."

The Disney+ app is now available on compatible LG TVs in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands with LG customers in Australia and New Zealand to receive the service next week and other markets to follow.

