LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF ULTRAGEAR EVO G9, BUILT TO REDEFINE LARGE-SCREEN GAMING

LG is launching the UltraGear evo G9 (52G930B), the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor 1 set to make gaming bigger, sharper, and more immersive than ever before.

. Designed for competitive play, this UltraGear evo display delivers vibrant 5K2K visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response, bright HDR with rich color, tear-free play, and an ultra-wide workspace optimized for both gaming and productivity.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the U.S. rollout of the LG UltraGear™ evo 52-inch G9 5K2K Gaming Monitor (model: 52G930B), the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor. This monitor pairs massive scale with pronounced detail, built for gamers who play to win on bigger, sharper screens. Leading LG's 2026 UltraGear evo lineup, which offers a range of screen sizes, panel types, and innovative features, the G9 will be joined by the 39GX950B and 27GM950B, among others launching later in 2026. The LG UltraGear evo G9 is now available for pre-order at LG.com retailing for $1999.99. Customers who pre-order the G9 starting now through March 22 will receive their choice of a $200 console gaming e-gift card or a $200 Prepaid Mastercard®3.

Ultra-Wide Display Designed for Performance

Building on LG's established leadership in gaming displays, including now #1 OLED Gaming Monitor Brand in the USA4, the LG UltraGear evo G9 is LG's largest 5K2K gaming monitor5. The 52-inch 21:9 ultra-wide format expands the horizontal field of view, giving gamers a broader on-screen perspective while providing ample space for multitasking, content creation, and immersive entertainment.

Designed to align more naturally with the viewer's sightline, the 1000R curve enhances depth and visual continuity, keeping ultra-high-definition detail consistently sharp across the expansive screen.

Immersive Visuals with Breathtaking Speed

Engineered for gamers who demand every competitive advantage, the G9 pairs its expansive 5K2K canvas with a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate for exceptional responsiveness and image fidelity. A 1ms (GtG) response time helps motion stay clean and reduces ghosting, keeping movements sharp and gameplay responsive.

Visuals are equally striking, with VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivering vivid color and deeper contrast needed to help gamers react sooner, aim closer, and win fights with ease. Combined with up to 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the G9 renders rich color, helping fine details stand out in fast-moving gameplay.

AMD FreeSync Premium eliminates tearing and stuttering, keeping motion ultra-smooth and targets clear. The G9 delivers lightning-fast response for PC and next-gen consoles, and HDMI 2.1 unlocks high-refresh, high-bandwidth play. No input juggling, no setup switching, and no performance loss – just crisp, fluid visuals across every genre.

Smart Control and Adaptable Setup for Work and Play

LG's Switch app6 streamlines multitasking by bringing together unique features like Personalized Picture Wizard, Screen Split, and Video Call. Users can fine-tune display settings for different tasks, arrange flexible split-screen layouts to game or work side-by-side, and jump into video calls via shortcut – keeping multiple projects on track effortless.

DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 13.5) delivers ultra-high-speed gaming, while HDMI 2.1 keeps console connections secure through a 4-pole headphone jack that supports game audio and comms with only one connection. The UltraGear evo G9 keeps your setup tidy – even with its massive 52-inch screen – with height, tilt, and swivel to dial in your view, and a slim base that frees up desk space for a cleaner, more refined setup.

The LG UltraGear evo G9 delivers a massive 5K2K display, breakthrough speed and incredible performance, built for players who refuse to settle. Discover more on the LG UltraGear evo G9 and the entire UltraGear gaming monitor lineup by visiting LG.com.

1,5 Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.

2,3 UltraGear evo G9 pre-order promotion offer includes the choice between a $200 console gaming e-gift card (Playstation, XBOX, Nintendo, EA) or a $200 Prepaid Mastercard® gift card. This promotion is only available through March 22, 2026.

4 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Display Type: OLED, Dollars, Jan - Dec 2025

6 LG Switch is a separate app that must be downloaded and installed. To download the latest version of the Switch app, please visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

