Disney Cruise Line Offers Worldwide Adventures to Europe, Alaska, The Bahamas and Caribbean in Summer 2025
Disney Cruise Line
14 Mar, 2024, 11:36 ET
CELEBRATION, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line will sail to fan-favorite destinations in summer 2025, offering unforgettable family vacations around the world. Itinerary options include tropical getaways to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida, adventures of grandeur in Alaska and, for the first time ever, European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe on board the Disney Fantasy.
For the full itinerary release, visit dclnews.com.
SOURCE Disney Cruise Line
