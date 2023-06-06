Disneyland Resort Announces Return of California Resident Ticket Offer, Available for a Limited Time This Summer

Eligible California residents may visit Disneyland Resort this summer for as little as $83 per day with 3-Day, 1-Park per day theme park ticket

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Disneyland Resort is kicking off the summer season with a limited-time ticket offer for California residents who wish to visit again and again. With thrilling adventures, popular attractions, beloved characters and delightful treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the Disneyland Resort. As Disney marks its 100th anniversary this year, Disneyland Resort is celebrating this milestone with special experiences, entertainment and more.

Minnie Mouse at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park : Guests may spot and take photos with Minnie Mouse in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. When she’s home, Minnie Mouse may also be available for photos and autographs. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer. These 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day – including weekends – for eligible guests. Upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service are also available. The limited-time tickets are available for purchase beginning June 6, 2023, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 12 through Sept. 28, 2023, subject to park reservation availability.* These tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent or by calling (866) 572-7321. Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

From immersive lands to new attractions and shows, here are several ways the whole family can enjoy this summer at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Park

In the reimagined Mickey's Toontown , guests will find new, interactive experiences and returning familiar favorites, plus the new attraction Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway , where guests of all ages can embark on a zany adventure through the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse on a train engineered by Goofy.

, guests will find new, interactive experiences and returning familiar favorites, plus the new attraction , where guests of all ages can embark on a zany adventure through the cartoon world of on a train engineered by Goofy. Part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, "Wondrous Journeys" is a heartwarming nighttime spectacular that honors 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios with nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century. Through Aug. 31, 2023 , guests can marvel as state-of-the-art projections and fireworks bring beloved stories and characters to life in multiple locations.

is a heartwarming nighttime spectacular that honors 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios with nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century. Through , guests can marvel as state-of-the-art projections and fireworks bring beloved stories and characters to life in multiple locations. A lively parade with nine vibrant floats, fashion-forward costumes and upbeat music, "Magic Happens" celebrates moments where magic comes to life with characters from Disney Animation tales including "Frozen 2," "The Sword in the Stone," "Moana" and "Sleeping Beauty," as well as Disney and Pixar's "Coco."

celebrates moments where magic comes to life with characters from Disney Animation tales including "Frozen 2," "The Sword in the Stone," "Moana" and "Sleeping Beauty," as well as Disney and Pixar's "Coco." In Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, guests can embark on missions to aid the Rebellion aboard two exciting attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Once their missions are complete, guests can wander the trade outpost on Batuu and perhaps spot some familiar faces including R2-D2, Chewbacca and the Mandalorian and Grogu.

Disney California Adventure Park

"World of Color – ONE" – an impressive water show which debuted on Paradise Bay as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort – celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular with characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

– an impressive water show which debuted on Paradise Bay as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort – celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular with characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and in the same production. For a limited-time engagement beginning June 30, 2023 , "Rogers: The Musical" will tell the tale of Steve Rogers – Captain America – in an all-new, one-act musical theater production. Performed in the famed Hyperion Theater, the show will feature five original songs, appearances by select members of the Avengers and more.

, will tell the tale of – Captain America – in an all-new, one-act musical theater production. Performed in the famed Hyperion Theater, the show will feature five original songs, appearances by select members of the Avengers and more. In Avengers Campus , thrill seekers can get their adrenaline pumping on Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests of all ages can help save the land from pesky Spider-Bots on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure . After a busy afternoon around the campus, guests may encounter favorite Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther.

, thrill seekers can get their adrenaline pumping on Guests of all ages can help save the land from pesky Spider-Bots on . After a busy afternoon around the campus, guests may encounter favorite Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther. From a spin on the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind to a ride on the high-speed Incredicoaster, there's something for every member of the family to enjoy at Pixar Pier. In addition to five attractions, guests can dine on playful bites and drinks and perhaps even meet a character from a favorite Pixar story.

Plus, from Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2023, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will bring seasonal décor, bewitching new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals, the "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park and so much more across the resort. From Sept. 1-Nov. 2, 2023, Plaza de la Familia will celebrate the spirit of Día de los Muertos in Disney California Adventure Park with colorful décor, menu items inspired by Mexican cuisine and entertainment featuring characters and songs from Disney and Pixar's "Coco."

When hunger strikes, guests can enjoy classic treats like churros, popcorn and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars alongside refreshing sips like cold brews, mint juleps and slushies. Foodies may also want to try limited-time food and beverage offerings from the Foodie Guide to the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

*Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire 9/28/2023 and are not valid before 6/12/2023. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive day. Monday through Thursday tickets are blocked out every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the ticket validity period. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for California Resident Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the California Resident Tickets as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for California Resident Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the California Resident Tickets are fully reserved. California Resident Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ for important information to know before visiting Disneyland Resort.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094407/Disneyland_Resort_Toontown.jpg

SOURCE Disneyland Resort