Disneyland Resort Announces Southern California Resident Ticket Offer, a Special 3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Ticket as Low as $67 for a Total Price of $199 for a Limited Time

Eligible Southern California residents can purchase tickets now for visits Jan. 1 through May 15, 2025

Additional savings are available, including a Kids' Special Ticket Offer for Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park for as little as $50 per day, with a 1-Park per day ticket, for visits in early 2025, open to all guests ages 3 through 9

All guests can also save up to 25 percent on select stays of four nights or longer at Disneyland Resort on-site hotels for a limited time

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disneyland Resort is bringing back a special ticket offer for Southern California residents to experience the magic of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in early 2025 at a terrific value. For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket for as little as $67 per person, per day, for a total price of $199.*

Disneyland Resort is a world-class family resort destination, complete with two renowned Disney theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District known for its exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. (Disneyland Resort)

These tickets are on sale now for visits Jan.1 - May 15, 2025, any day of the week, based upon availability and subject to park reservations. This three-day ticket can be redeemed on consecutive days or on separate occasions across these winter and spring dates. Upgrades to a Park Hopper ticket and Lightning Lane Multi Pass add-ons are available.

With these specially priced tickets, Southern California residents can enjoy classic attractions, thrilling adventures, beloved characters and exciting experiences at exceptional savings.

Limited-time Southern California Resident Ticket Offer pricing options

3-day, 1 park per day ticket for $199

3-day Park Hopper ticket for $289

ticket for 3-day, 1 park per day ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $295

3-day, Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $385

Disneyland Resort is committed to providing a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, plus promotional offers during the year to help families maximize the value on their vacations. In addition to this Southern California ticket offer, the Disneyland Resort has other offers currently available, including a Kids' Special Ticket Offer and seasonal discounts for overnight stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Visitors can check Disneyland.com/offers for the latest deals.

Limited-time Kids' Special Ticket Offer open to all guests

In addition, for a limited time, any child ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with this 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.** These specially priced tickets are on sale now for visits Jan. 7 - March 20, 2025. Offering a variety of options and flexibility, guests may choose from 1-Day, 2-Day or 3-Day park tickets, and upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are available. Reservations are required and subject to availability. This offer can be purchased separately and used at the same time as the Southern California Resident Ticket Offer.

Up to 25 percent savings on select stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Southern California residents can turn their visit into a staycation and enjoy special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent on select stays of four nights or longer weekdays or weekends*** at any of the three on-site hotels, or save up to 20 percent on standard and premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10 percent on standard and premium rooms at Pixar Place Hotel, Sunday through Thursday nights,**** based upon space availability. These room offers may be reserved now for stays Jan. 7 - March 20, 2025.

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer easy, convenient access to both parks and the Downtown Disney District, with benefits and distinctive touches that only a Disneyland Resort hotel can provide.

Whether it's celebrating the art of animation at Pixar Place Hotel, the mid-century modern nostalgia of Disneyland Hotel, or the Craftsman-style elegance at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, staying at any of these themed resort hotels adds an extra dose of Disney from check-in to check-out.

For more information about a Disneyland Resort vacation, guests may visit Disneyland.com.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Visit Disneyland.com/updates or more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

*Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000- 93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for both purchase and admission. Tickets expire 5/15/25 and are not valid before 1/1/25. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Theme park reservations for Southern California Resident Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Southern California Resident Tickets as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Southern California Resident Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Southern California Resident Tickets are fully reserved. Southern California Resident Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

**Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning January 7, 2025, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on March 20, 2025, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Theme park reservations for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets are fully reserved. Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

***A consecutive 4-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for most nights from 1/7/2025 through 3/20/2025. Book from 10/22/2024 through 3/7/2025; travel must be completed by 3/21/2025. Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom or 3 Bedroom Villas. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

****Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel, and is valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from 1/7/2025 through 3/20/2025. Book from 10/22/2024 through 3/7/2025; travel must be completed by 3/21/2025. Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom Villas and 3 Bedroom Villas. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort