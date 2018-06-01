Disneyland Resort offers 36 percent increase in starting wages over three years for Master Services cast members -- one of the most significant increases in its history

"Disneyland Resort has created 10,000 new jobs in the last decade—and that's just the beginning," said Josh D'Amaro, president, Disneyland Resort. "Today's investment in our cast — along with world-class training and development opportunities for both full- and part-time cast members — confirms that working at the Disneyland Resort is not only a good opportunity today, but a pathway to growth opportunities and career advancement tomorrow."

This wage proposal for cast members represented by Master Services Council will increase the minimum rate by 20 percent — one of the most significant increases in Disneyland Resort history. Upon ratification, minimum rates for hourly cast members would increase from the current minimum rate of $11 to a new minimum rate of $13.25. The offer would continue to increase minimum rates to $14.25 in 2019 and $15 in 2020 — a 36 percent increase over the three-year span of the contract, representing one of the company's most aggressive wage increases in its history.

"The company has been engaging in successful negotiations since Disneyland Park first opened, and we are proud of our long-standing history with labor unions. Negotiations are focused not only on wages, but also on working together to provide our cast members with a world-class experience. We look forward to productive negotiations with our unions as we set a foundation for our exciting future ahead," added D'Amaro.

The Master Services Council represents cast members at both Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney. It includes cast members who work in attractions, store operations, custodial, main entrance, costuming, resort transportation & parking, onsite distribution center and select cast in team centers and bakery/confection.

The Master Services Council consists of the following labor unions:

Teamsters Automotive, Industrial, Theme Park, Service Sector, and Allied Workers Local 495

United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 324 (UFCW)

Service Employees International Union – United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW)

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, Local 83

The majority of hourly cast members at Disneyland Resort are represented by unions, so wages for other represented cast members will be negotiated as part of the normal bargaining process.

Prioritization of growth opportunities for hourly cast members

Disney is committed to providing cast members with a comprehensive, holistic employee experience through multiple touch points. Earlier this year, the company announced an unprecedented education investment program for both full-time and part-time hourly cast members, with an initial investment of $50 million for the first year and an ongoing annual investment of up to $25 million. This program, which officially launches this fall, will provide tuition assistance and other support for Disney cast members interested in obtaining a college degree or gaining valuable skills through vocational training — opening up additional opportunities both within and outside of Disney.

"Our cast members want opportunities to learn and grow over the course of their careers. In fact, two-thirds of our surveyed cast expressed interest in the new program and we are proud to provide resources to help them advance and develop," said D'Amaro.

In addition, the company provides multiple training and career development opportunities. Over the last five years, 89 percent of entry-level leadership roles in parks operations have been filled by hourly cast members. The fact that so many cast members want to make their career at Disney parks speaks to the strength of the overall employment experience, with 86 percent saying they are proud of their roles and the work they do, and 90 percent who believe Disney is a leader in the marketplace.

Disneyland's investment has created more than 10,000 jobs in the last decade, driving tourism growth and generating significant economic impact

Over the last decade, Disneyland Resort employment numbers have increased by 50 percent, adding 10,000 new jobs, for a total of 30,000 cast members, making the resort the largest employer in Orange County. With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019, and other expansion projects, thousands of additional roles will be added. In addition to operations jobs, Disney's significant investment in Anaheim has created nearly 2,000 construction jobs since 2016.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located on approximately 500 acres in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure park – plus the Downtown Disney District comprised of unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's three hotels are the 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the 973-room Disneyland Hotel and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. With 30,000 cast members, the Disneyland Resort is Orange County's largest employer and generates $5.7 billion for the Southern California economy. The Resort has welcomed more than 800 million guests since opening on July 17, 1955.

DisneylandNews.com

DisneyParksBlog.com

Twitter.com/Disneyland

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disneyland-resort-offers-36-percent-increase-in-starting-wages-over-three-years-for-master-services-cast-members--one-of-the-most-significant-increases-in-its-history-300657978.html

SOURCE Disneyland Resort

Related Links

http://www.disney.com

