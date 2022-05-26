Disneyland Resort Offers Spectacular Summer Fun with Return of 'Fantasmic!,' 'Tale of the Lion King' and more

Guests can also look forward to ongoing celebrations and limited-time experiences that will make this a sensational summer to remember, including new Celebrate Soulfully offerings and live music that honor Black culture and heritage during Black Music Month in June.

Extraordinary entertainment and milestone anniversaries

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, "Fantasmic!" – Disney's longest-running nighttime spectacular – will once again ignite the night at Disneyland beginning May 28. In this beloved show, Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer's Apprentice and faces dastardly villains, including a 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon. Central to the magic of "Fantasmic!" are three mist screens, each 60 feet wide by 30 feet tall, that bring moments from beloved Disney stories to life on the Rivers of America.

Also on May 28, the theatrical production "Tale of the Lion King" will make its Fantasyland Theatre debut at Disneyland Park with new, original musical arrangements and choreography. A guest favorite when it opened in 2019, the show is narrated by a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands, who re-enact the tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa through live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

For a limited time, guests can bask in the nighttime magic of the "Main Street Electrical Parade" – which features an all-new, grand finale honoring the parade's 50th anniversary – and the "Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular at Disneyland. Performing nightly at Disney California Adventure Park, "World of Color" immerses audiences in some favorite Disney and Pixar stories with powerful fountains that create an immense screen of water.

For a magical meal and entertainment experience, guests may choose to book dining packages or a dessert party, which include access to a reserved viewing area for a select spectacular.* Entertainment schedules and dining package information are available at Disneyland.com.

Disney California Adventure is also celebrating a special milestone – this year marks the 10th anniversary of the park's major expansion in 2012, when the first guests strolled along the new Buena Vista Street and cruised down Route 66 in Cars Land. Since then, Disney California Adventure has continued to introduce more fun and thrills. Its newest immersive land, Avengers Campus, opened in 2021 and features experiences such WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts.

Celebrate Soulfully experiences, including live music and dining

Following the introduction of Celebrate Soulfully at Disneyland Resort in February, guests are invited to continue the celebration with more experiences honoring Black heritage and culture:

When "Tale of the Lion King" returns on May 28 , Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland will feature a new menu inspired by the show, including a chicken-coconut curry sweet potato and berbere-spiced popcorn. Guests and their prides will be able to commemorate Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Lion King" with a souvenir popcorn bucket featuring Simba , coming later this summer. Availability may vary throughout the summer season.

, Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland will feature a inspired by the show, including a chicken-coconut curry sweet potato and berbere-spiced popcorn. Guests and their prides will be able to commemorate Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Lion King" with a , coming later this summer. Availability may vary throughout the summer season. From June 1 to July 4 , Disneyland Resort will highlight Black Music Month with daily live entertainment – celebrating music genres like doo-wop, Motown, funk, reggae and more – as well as specialty food and beverages at Disney California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

, Disneyland Resort will highlight Black Music Month with – celebrating music genres like doo-wop, Motown, funk, reggae and more – as well as at Disney California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure," a touring exhibit that illustrates the legacy and dynamic history of jazz, will be on display and complimentary to all guests at the Downtown Disney District from June 1 to July 4 . Featuring Joe Gardner – musician, mentor and star of Disney and Pixar's original animated film, "Soul" – the exhibit celebrates the different cultures and creators who influenced this ever-evolving genre.

All year long, guests can continue the festivities with experiences such as training with the Dora Milaje, the royal guard of Wakanda, at Avengers Campus and enjoying Creole cuisine at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen in the Downtown Disney District.

Limited-time experiences throughout the Disneyland Resort



From graduations and vacations to special occasions, guests will be able to take home their memories with the all-new Capture Your Moment by Disney PhotoPass Service. Available for a limited time at Disneyland Park beginning as early as July 11, guests may reserve personalized, 20-minute photo sessions with a Disney PhotoPass photographer that capture the fun and excitement of their celebrations. More information is available and reservations will open soon on Disneyland.com.**

Also in June, fans of a galaxy far, far away can discover limited-time, Star Wars-themed experiences, character encounters and more across the resort – in addition to galactic adventures available year-round at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Tomorrowland in Disneyland. Limited-time offerings include the exhilarating Hyperspace Mountain, special Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass photographers and otherworldly dining options.

Taking place on select nights in June at Disney California Adventure, guests can relive the "good-ol' days" and show off their school spirit at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion. The separately-ticketed event offers shorter wait times for some attractions, unique food and beverages, special character experiences, entertainment, themed merchandise and more.*** Details are available at Disneyland.com/GradNiteReunion.

Magic at the Downtown Disney District and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort



Featuring a diverse collection of casual restaurants, favorite snacking stops and shopping boutiques, Downtown Disney District will be the coolest spot for friends and family to dine and explore together this summer. Guests can get their game on at Splitsville Luxury Lanes, dance to nightly entertainment and more.

With so much to celebrate and discover this summer, guests can extend the magic with a stay at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, which offer convenient access to both theme parks (subject to valid park admission and park reservations), benefits and magical touches that only a Disneyland Resort hotel can provide. Overnight hotel guests can enjoy access to Disney California Adventure directly through Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa entrance and a new walkway coming soon to Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – in addition to direct transport to Disneyland Park via convenient Monorail access for Disneyland Hotel guests.

Beginning later this summer, guests staying at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will be able to enjoy uniquely Disney benefits, including early entry access and the ability to send select theme park purchases back to their resort hotel.

About the Disneyland Resort

Check the latest entertainment details and schedules at Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for important information to know before your visit, including the latest information on face coverings.

*Dining packages, dessert parties, and entertainment offerings are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. A dining package and dessert party is nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be exchanged or sold, and does not include theme park admission. Applicable park reservations also required.

**Experience includes a photo session only; no photos are included. Separate theme park admission and park reservation required. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass Terms and Conditions and expiration policy found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/photopass-terms-conditions/. Online registration required. Subject to other restrictions and change without notice.

***Certain attractions, experiences, and offerings will not be available during the events. Please check the event's webpage for updated information. Available experiences, attractions, and offerings may be modified and limited in availability, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. No refunds given for any changes or cancellations whether due to inclement weather or otherwise. Other restrictions apply.

