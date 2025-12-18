Displace redefines wall mounts at CES 2026 with Displace Hub, turning any TV into a truly wireless, smart display on the wall

With Displace Hub, TV innovator brings its suction-based wall mounting technology to every screen

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , the creator of the world's first wireless television, today announced the launch of Displace Hub, a wall mounting system that turns any TV into a truly wireless, smart display on the wall. Set to debut at CES 2026, the Hub brings the signature innovation behind Displace TV to every screen, eliminating traditional wall mounts, removing wires and making it possible to mount or reposition a TV in seconds.

For decades, wall mounts have consisted of bulky metal brackets, drilled holes, tangled wires and professional installation. The Hub disrupts that outdated model. It combines three revolutionary technologies: active-loop suction that mounts any TV on any surface in under 10 seconds, a built-in battery system that makes any TV truly wireless and Displace OS 2.0 , the cutting edge OS that brings an ambient computing platform to any screen on the wall. The Hub enables effortless setup, mobility and intelligence for TVs ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches — without drilling or installing permanent hardware.

Displace will host live demonstrations of the Hub at Booth #21626 in the CES exhibit hall. Attendees will watch as a standard TV is transformed into a fully wireless display and mounted securely in under 10 seconds, showcasing the Hub's:

Easy installation

Built-in battery system

Displace OS 2.0 activation

Second screen experience on Controller 2.0

Flexibility to reposition TVs effortlessly

Through Displace OS 2.0, any TV connected to the Hub gains advanced AI-enabled capabilities, including an enhanced second screen experience through Controller 2.0. Users can browse or watch content while related information and interactive controls appear on the controller's display, instantly syncing with the TV in real time. Two HDMI inputs let users directly connect external devices to the Hub. Additionally, Displace's proprietary Landing Gear, a built-in safety system engineered to prevent accidental slips or detachments, ensures safe and secure mounting.

"Traditional wall mounting is complicated, clunky and expensive, and most people can't install it by themselves. Displace Hub changes that," said Balaji Krishnan, founder and CEO of Displace. "With it, consumers can mount any screen to the wall in 10 seconds, connect it to the built-in battery power, make it completely wireless and instantly experience its AI-powered intelligence with Displace OS 2.0. This is how we bring ambient computing into every home and move towards a world where smart screens go beyond entertainment."

Displace Hub will be available for pre-order during CES 2026.

To learn more, visit Displace at Booth #21626 in LVCC, Central Hall.

About Displace

Established in 2022, Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and makers of the first truly wireless TV that has no wires, no ports and is run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs can be combined to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a massive 110" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

