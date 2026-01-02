Displace reinvents video walls at CES 2026 with 4K OLED Displace Wall, featuring a drill-free, fully wireless design that can be installed in under 30 minutes

New all-in-one, snap-on, four-display system is faster to install and cheaper than traditional video walls

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , the creator of the world's first wireless television, today announced the launch of Displace Wall, a fully wireless, multi-screen 4K OLED display available in 110 inches and 130 inches, designed to slash the installation labor, time and cost associated with traditional video walls. Debuting at CES 2026, Displace Wall enables anyone to install a 110-inch or 130-inch 4K OLED video wall in under 30 minutes, with no wiring, bulky mounts, drilling holes, a separate video wall controller or facade to hide cables necessary.

Constructing video walls has notoriously been labor-intensive and time-consuming, with even small video walls taking up to three hours to install and take down. Additionally, the cost to build a video wall quickly adds up, with buying four separate TVs, wall mounts, external controllers and materials to build a fake wall to hide the clutter. Displace Wall forgoes this process.

Displace Wall comes as a unified four-display pack, including a host TV, which serves as the primary connection point for the other displays and external devices. With everything needed built into the TVs, installation is effortless and intuitive. Users can simply attach Displace's video wall frame to the back of each TV and secure it to the wall using Displace's active-loop suction technology. Because the video wall control functionality is built into each TV, there's no need for external hardware or complex wiring to connect the displays. Once mounted, the four screens function as a single, unified video wall, delivering professional installation in minutes rather than hours.

Displace Wall enables each of its four displays to play individual content, or combine into one ultra-large, 110-inch or 130-inch 4K OLED display, instantly. With Displace's gesture control, users can select a video or game on the host TV and expand it to full screen on all four displays with a single motion. CES attendees will get a first look at this capability on the 110-inch 4K OLED display, along with other new products like Displace Pro TV 2 and Displace Hub , at Displace's Booth #21626.

Each display will also run Displace OS 2.0, the cutting-edge operating system that brings ambient computing to any screen on the wall. This transforms each TV into a smart, responsive surface capable of playing any content available within the Displace ecosystem.

Key features and specifications of Displace Wall include:

Choice of two video wall sizes: 110-inch 4K OLED video wall: 55-inch four-display pack, including host TV Width: 48.12 inches, height: 27.48 inches, thickness: 1.26 inches 130-inch 4K OLED video wall: 65-inch four-display pack, including host TV Width: 56.74 inches, height: 32.33 inches, thickness: 1.26 inches

Intel N-300 8-core CPU with integrated GPU, with 32GB RAM and 256GB storage

4K at 30 Hz

OLED luminance: 1000/330 nits

Built-in battery system: 10,000mAh/46.8V

Built-in video wall controller

Displace OS 2.0

Easy installation

Unified charging port

One HDMI port to connect external devices to host TV

Gesture control

Flexibility to reposition TVs

"After years of attending CES, I know firsthand how expensive and time-consuming it is to build a video wall with outdated, fragmented solutions," said Balaji Krishnan, founder and CEO of Displace. "You have to source TVs from one vendor, controllers from another, run miles of wiring and build a fake wall just to make it all look clean. Displace Wall eliminates all of that. With it, trade show and AV integration teams will set up wireless video walls faster than ever without the traditional cost and headaches."

The 110-inch 4K OLED Displace Wall retails for $39,999 and the 130-inch 4K OLED Displace Wall retails for $59,999. Displace Wall will be available for pre-order during CES and will ship by June 2026.

About Displace

Established in 2022, Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and maker of the first truly wireless TV that has no wires, no ports and is run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs can be combined to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a massive 110" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

