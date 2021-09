Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Japanese ACG Metaverse Project Asta Network raised from KKR, who once Led the Investment in"Fortress Night" Epic Games, issued 21-Sep-2021 over PR Newswire. The release was not authorized by KKR and contains inaccurate information.

