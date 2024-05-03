Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

May 03, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Southwest's new Wednesday deals, TIME's list of the most influential people in health and a new Jif® flavor.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Southwest Airlines Launches Wanna Go Wednesdays
Starting May 1, Customers can visit Southwest.com each Wednesday to take advantage of the airline's low fares for their next getaway. "Customers have a whole new reason to look forward to the weekdays," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy at Southwest Airlines.
- Quest Diagnostics to Acquire PathAI Diagnostics to Accelerate AI and Digital Pathology Adoption in Cancer Diagnosis; Forms Licensing Agreements with PathAI
Digital pathology enables the creation of digital images of glass slides that can be securely shared electronically with other pathologists to view, reducing transportation needs and speeding testing and results reporting. It also has the advantage of extending access to expert consults to geographic areas where pathologists are in short supply.
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expand Their Love For Dogs With Kismet
The look and feel of Kismet is as outstanding as its ethos. The food, treats, and merchandise are available to purchase starting today at kismetpets.com. Every order supports the business's philanthropic arm, Kismet Cares, and its beneficiaries: Project Street Vet and Paws for Life.
- TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Health List of the World's Most Influential People in Health
TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers: "Together, the individuals on the TIME100 Health list are a reminder that many things are going right, and their work is enough to inspire the belief that the world of health is in the middle of a golden age of accomplishment and transformation."
- Toyota Establishes Hydrogen Headquarters to Accelerate Advancement of Fuel Cell Technology
H2HQ will drive North American-led hydrogen initiatives and support the localization of global hydrogen-related technologies and products that include light-duty fuel cell applications, heavy-duty fuel cell opportunities, stationary fuel cell power generation, port vehicle applications and more.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 192,000 Jobs in April; Annual Pay was Up 5.0%
"Hiring was broad-based in April," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Only the information sector – telecommunications, media, and information technology – showed weakness, posting job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021."
- StubHub's Inaugural WNBA Season Preview: Caitlin Clark Fuels Surge in Demand for the Entire League, Alongside Other Former NCAAW Players in Their Rookie Years
This year marks another pivotal moment for women's sports, with WNBA sales on StubHub growing by 93% compared to last season. The Indiana Fever is at the forefront of this growth, with sales skyrocketing 13-fold, following their draft pick of college basketball star Caitlin Clark.
- Jif® Announces its Biggest Flavor Innovation in Nearly 10 Years with the Launch of Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread
With wide availability in to-go and jar formats, it is an ideal treat to add to kid's lunches or for dipping your favorite snack. And these ideas are only the beginning. With Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread, the possibilities are endless.
- April Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 4 Points as Immigration and Inflation Remain Top Concerns
"American voters are fundamentally utilitarian," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Despite legal and age issues, voters care most about how well Biden and Trump performed as president and on that measure, right now they favor Trump."
- NASA Sets Coverage for Boeing Starliner's First Crewed Launch, Docking
The flight test will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station for about a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems before NASA certifies the transportation system for rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.
- Plant Vogtle Unit 4 Achieves Commercial Operations
"The U.S. should aim for a thriving nuclear industry that provides a competitive alternative for nations in the global market. Plant Vogtle is already moving us in the right direction. It has begun rebuilding the United States' muscle memory in nuclear construction, including reestablishing critical supply chains," said Brendan Bechtel, chairman and CEO of Bechtel.
- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Leaders Visit China; Meet Giant Panda Pair To Be Cared For By San Diego Zoo
Yun Chuan is a nearly five-year-old male panda. He is described as mild-mannered, gentle and lovable. Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female giant panda who was born in Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base. She is described as a gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears.
- Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Announce Global Partnership, Bringing Travel Benefits Across Land and Sea
Travelers around the world can take advantage of accommodations, meals, discounts and more at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises vacations based on the milestone announcement made by two of South Florida's largest private employers.
