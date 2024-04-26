Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Apr 26, 2024, 06:02 ET
- Iconic Trio Alert: Join Taco Bell®, LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis for a New Kind of Taco Tuesday Experience
Available exclusively on Taco Tuesdays from April 23 through June 4, the new $5 Taco Discovery Box brings together three of Taco Bell's most iconic tacos, including the brand-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, and a medium fountain drink, delivering value, variety and craveability in one simple bundle.
- U.S. News Announces 2024 Best High Schools Rankings
"The 2024 Best High Schools rankings offer a starting point for parents to understand a school's academic performance, whether it's a prospective school or one that their child is already attending," says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor of education at U.S. News. "Accessible data on our high schools can empower families across the country as they navigate today's educational environment and plan for the future."
- IBM to Acquire HashiCorp, Inc. Creating a Comprehensive End-to-End Hybrid Cloud Platform
The $6.4 billion acquisition adds suite of leading hybrid and multi-cloud lifecycle management products to help clients grappling with today's AI-driven application growth and complexity.
- Foot Locker Unveils New Reinvented Global Store Concept
Informed by customer insights, this "store of the future" features a bold storefront, distinct in-store environment, expanded footwear and accessory selections, an emphasis on sustainability, dynamic digital fixtures, and other technological advances.
- The World's 50 Best Restaurants Names 'Champions of Change' Winners 2024
Part of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 programme, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, it's awarded to a duo in Italy whose ground-breaking initiative supports migrant women, and a Brazilian chef determined to help forge a better future for the youth of Rio's favelas.
- First-Time Buyers Must Earn $120,000 to Afford the Average Home
The median-priced home in the U.S. now costs a staggering $332,494, meaning prospective buyers need an annual income of at least $119,769 to afford it with a 10% down payment, according to a new survey from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.
- Acer Commits to Collecting 50 Tons of Plastic Waste From the Environment Through Plastic Bank Partnership
Through this effort, Acer and Plastic Bank will prevent the equivalent of 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean, tackling the problem of plastic pollution at the source. The partnership also provides support to under-developed communities by allowing residents to collect plastic and trade it for income, goods, and services to support their livelihood.
- Kroger, Albertsons Companies and C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC Announce an Updated and Expanded Divestiture Plan
The amended divestiture package responds to concerns raised by federal and state antitrust regulators regarding the original agreement. The enhanced divestiture package includes a modified and expanded store set and additional non-store assets to further enable C&S to operate competitively following the completion of the proposed merger.
- NASA Announces 30th Human Exploration Rover Challenge Winners
Participating teams represented 42 colleges and universities and 30 high schools from 24 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 13 other nations from around the world. Teams were awarded points based on navigating a half-mile obstacle course, conducting mission-specific task challenges, and completing multiple safety and design reviews with NASA engineers.
- The Coca-Cola Company and Microsoft announce five-year strategic partnership to accelerate cloud and generative AI initiatives
Through the partnership, the companies will jointly experiment with groundbreaking new technology like Azure OpenAI Service to develop innovative generative AI use cases across various business functions. This includes testing how Copilot for Microsoft 365 could help improve workplace productivity.
- HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, Now Open for Entries
The prize package, valued at over $1 million, includes a newly renovated, fully furnished home, an all-new, all-electric EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz and $150,000.
- The Wiggles Release an EDM Techno Remix Album
The album features fourteen EDM remixes of Wiggles classics, including earworms such as 'Hot Potato', 'Fruit Salad', 'Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga', Big Red Car,' alongside a reworking of the group's new viral hit, Bouncing Balls. It's a vibrant celebration of joy, silliness, and pure fun!
Can't-Miss Earnings
