Disrupting the 'Rich Man's Game': Stephen Luna Makes EV Charging Work for Renters

Stephan Luna Ng, founder of Moon Five Technologies, joins the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss his innovative solution for the EV charging gap in multifamily homes. He shares how his system makes charging accessible and equitable for renters, transforming the clean tech landscape.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are 6.2 million electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads, there are only 203,617 public charging outlets, creating a significant barrier to EV adoption, especially for renters. (1) Stephan Luna Ng, founder of Moon Five Technologies, joins host Karla Jo (KJ) Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss how he's breaking down these barriers with a simple, scalable solution. Luna explains that his mission is about more than technology; it's about making clean energy accessible to everyone. "It's a damned-if-you-don't situation," Luna states. "You should try your best to work on the most pressing problems, and this feels like one of the problems that we're facing and we're trying to solve."

The EV Divide

The push for electric vehicles has a major flaw: the infrastructure overwhelmingly favors homeowners, leaving apartment dwellers and those in multifamily units behind. This gap has made EVs seem like "a rich person's game," with charging amenities being both rare and expensive in rental properties. This creates a growing stack of inequities, preventing millions from transitioning to cleaner transportation.

For those lucky enough to have chargers, they often face inconvenience and high costs. "I've just heard the term so often, 'I would love to get an EV, but…'" says Ng. "And it's always tied to, 'but I can't charge.'" This charging disparity not only slows down EV adoption but also reinforces social and economic divides, limiting the benefits of green technology to a select few.

This challenge is compounded by complex and expensive installation processes that property owners are hesitant to undertake. The current solutions often require significant building upgrades and rely on shared "house power," which is not scalable. As Luna explains, "It's not scalable. Even with current solutions, it doesn't work for a lot of people."

A Simple, Equitable Solution

Moon Five Technologies bypasses these issues with an innovative approach that treats EV charging like a utility. Instead of tapping into a building's common power, Moon Five's system branches directly off an individual tenant's electricity meter. "We're creating a branch off of individual tenants, like downstream of their meter," Luna explains. "We then monitor how much power you're using in your apartment. And then when you're not using power, we dedicate it towards the vehicle."

This simple load-sharing mechanism makes installation straightforward and affordable, with a subscription model for renters and no upfront costs for property owners. The system also offers benefits beyond charging, including grid stabilization and energy resilience. With bidirectional charging capabilities, a tenant's EV can power their apartment during a blackout, a feature not possible with current wiring setups.

Luna's community-focused strategy, which he calls "land and expand," has proven highly effective. By empowering individual renters and condo owners, often leveraging "Right to Charge" laws, the company quickly demonstrates the system's value. "After the first group got in, other people saw it and they're like, 'Man, I missed out on this,'" Luna notes. "We're excited because no one's really appealing to that renter market... by telling them, 'Hey, you actually do have an option,' it can be really empowering."

Disrupting Home Infrastructure: Adapting to the New World of EV Charging, with Stephan Luna Ng

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanlunang/

Company Website: moonfive.tech

About Stephan Luna Ng

Stephan Luna Ng is a visionary entrepreneur and environmental advocate dedicated to creating equitable and accessible solutions for the future of personal transportation. As the founder and CEO of Moon Five Technologies, Luna is revolutionizing the EV charging landscape with a system that is smarter, more affordable, and designed to make electric vehicle ownership easier for millions. His work is proving that meaningful climate action doesn't require grand-scale projects but can be achieved through simple, innovative, and community-focused solutions.

With a unique background in environmental science and a career spanning some of the world's most innovative companies, including Google, Planet Labs, Amazon, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Luna brings a rare combination of technical expertise and social consciousness to his work. His passion for community and sustainability drives Moon Five's mission to ensure the transition to electric vehicles is not only technologically advanced but also equitable and inclusive.

Luna's hands-on approach and deep understanding of customer needs have positioned Moon Five Technologies as a disruptor in the EV space, with the potential to transform how we think about transportation and climate action. Based in Berkeley, California, Stephan continues to lead the charge for a smarter, greener, and more connected future.

