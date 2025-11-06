Disrupting Workplace Chaos: How Micah Remley's Data Is Fixing Hybrid Work

Micah Remley, CEO of Robin, reveals how data-driven workplace technology is solving the hybrid work dilemma by creating intentional in-person experiences that boost productivity and culture while maintaining the flexibility employees demand.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gallup's Hybrid Work Indicators, 52% of remote-capable employees are working in hybrid models as of 2025, with hybrid workers showing the highest engagement rates at 54%. (1) Yet companies continue to struggle with empty offices, frustrated employees, and declining workplace culture. In this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) sits down with Micah Remley, CEO of Robin, to explore how technology is finally solving the hybrid workplace puzzle. "People have a really hard time with transitional spaces," Remley explains. "They like to be in one state or the other, and that's why you're seeing this debate of either you're in the office or you're not."

The Culture Crisis Behind the Office Wars

Five years post-pandemic, the return-to-office debate remains one of the most contentious workplace issues. Companies face a fundamental disconnect between leadership wanting to rebuild culture and employees prioritizing work-life balance. The statistics reveal the scope of the problem: 70% of conference room meetings involve just one person sitting alone on video calls, defeating the purpose of being in the office.

"Culture is the tie that binds organizations," Remley notes. "In a remote world where people are very disconnected, it's really hard to build that culture. You see employers calling people back to the office because they see this erosion, while employees focus on work-life balance." The result is a workforce stuck in what Remley calls "liminal spaces"—transitional states that people naturally resist. "Most people deeply struggle with that episodic flexibility because you get stuck in a state of inertia," he explains.

Robin: Making Hybrid Work Actually Work

Rather than mandating office returns, Robin offers a technology platform that makes hybrid work actually work. The company provides workplace managers with real-time data on how offices are being used, while giving employees tools to coordinate meaningful in-person collaboration. Their approach has yielded impressive results: companies can reduce single-person conference room meetings from 70% to 30% through better coordination.

"We're a workplace experience platform that helps employees have more positive interactions with the workplace," Remley explains. The platform integrates with calendars, analyzes meeting room usage, and provides insights on departmental interactions. Research shows that sitting within close proximity to a high performer boosts individual performance by 15% through emulation and peer pressure—benefits that disappear in poorly coordinated hybrid environments.

"The research shows that about half the time in the office gets you the productivity benefits of being in the workplace, while also the flexibility benefits of having time at home. You get both," concludes. "We're not just managing flexible work; we're proving that the future of the office isn't about mandates but about using data to make in-person work meaningful and collaborative."

Disrupting the Hybrid Workplace Controversy: How Technology is Redefining the Modern Office with Micah Remley

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/micah-remley-b6430740/

Company Website: robinpowered.com

About Micah Remley

Micah Remley is a visionary leader in the evolution of workplace culture and technology. As the CEO of Robin, the first workplace platform that prioritizes people over places, Micah is redefining how companies navigate the complexities of hybrid and flexible work. Under his leadership, Robin empowers organizations to create vibrant, collaborative work environments by leveraging data to make in-person work purposeful and impactful.

Before joining Robin, Micah served as CEO of MineralTree, an AP Automation SaaS company, where he successfully led the business through its acquisition by Global Payments in 2021. Earlier in his career, he held executive roles in operations, product, and marketing at EnerNOC, an energy management software company, where he played a pivotal role in its growth from a small startup to a NASDAQ-listed enterprise.

With a proven track record of scaling innovative companies and driving transformative change, Micah is a seasoned technology leader passionate about helping organizations thrive in the post-pandemic world. His work is shaping the future of the office, proving that the key to success lies not in mandates but in fostering meaningful, people-first workplace experiences.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

