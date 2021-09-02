Disruptive New Company, Voyage Foods, Tackles The World's Biggest Issues In Food Commoditization

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods, helmed by a dynamic team of food scientists on a mission to accurately and sustainably recreate the world's favorite foods, will be launching its first product––peanut butter (made without peanuts)––to consumers this fall, followed by chocolate without cacao and coffee without the coffee bean in 2022.

Using revolutionary patent-pending technology, Voyage Foods is transforming natural ingredients, such as seeds and grains, into nutritionally identical versions of the world's beloved foods, effectively solving food supply issues to make our favorite consumables accessible and available for future generations.

"We have succeeded in producing society's favorite food and drink without contributing to industries rife with negative environmental and social implications, like cacao farming, for example," said Voyage Foods CEO, Adam Maxwell. "What's more, these products are not alternatives that require consumers to consciously sacrifice taste and texture. They stand up next to the flavor of the originals, and cost the same too."

Maxwell's love for food began at the young age of fourteen, when he started working at James Beard award-winning restaurant, Clio, as a pastry apprentice. His passion blossomed into curiosity, leading to an education in food chemistry and positions with top innovative food technology companies, such as CHEW Innovation and Endless West, before launching Voyage Foods.

The impetus for Voyage Foods to tackle such commodities as coffee is as much about environmental sustainability as it is about the health and welfare of the world's laborers. For this reason, Voyage Foods makes its products using crops that are both efficiently and widely-grown, alongside up-cycled ingredients like grape seeds from wine production. The result is a more affordable and sustainable alternative to products such as traditional chocolate and coffee, which are currently grown in climate-change endangered regions, contribute to deforestation, and are steeped in harmful, inhumane labor practices.

"Voyage Foods' goods are all-natural, clean label, non-GMO, and nutritionally and economically identical to their counterparts on the market, not to be confused with lab-grown, biosynthetic foods," said Kelsey Tenney, Director of Commercialization. "The best part is, what we've created is scalable and offers a solution for foods whose availability is already constrained for health, safety or environmental reasons."

Tenney joined Voyage Foods in 2019, with a background in product and process development in food consulting, private label, and startups. She received a degree in food science at Purdue University followed by a Master's degree at Penn State University focused on food chemistry and sensory science.

Voyage Foods is already backed by top venture capital funds, including Valor Siren Ventures and Horizons Ventures , and is about to close double-digit Series A funding led by several notable investors within the next month.

To learn more, visit VoyageFoods.com and follow on Instagram @voyagefoods .

About Voyage Foods: Voyage Foods sits at the intersection of art and science, where the dynamic team uses food architecture - a combination of analytical chemistry, sensory, flavor science, and data analytics - to broaden the spectrum of what is possible with natural materials. This technology transforms natural ingredients (like seeds and grains) into nutritionally identical versions of some of humanity's favorite foods. In doing so, Voyage Foods has developed a way to meet the needs of our shifting world while allowing people to eat what they love without contributing to industries rife with negative environmental and social implications. Three patented products have already been developed - peanut butter, coffee, and chocolate - but the possibilities are endless. Voyage Food's peanut butter is set to launch in October 2021. For more information, visit www.voyagefoods.com .

