Distinctive Assets Celebrates 25 Years of Creating GRAMMY® Gift Magic

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, celebrates a milestone 25-year partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the one and only official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the show's legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags. The GRAMMY Awards® will, as always, feature the world's biggest acts, all of whom will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. This year's incredible talent list includes Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and returning host Trevor Noah.

This year's fabulous GRAMMY gifts include Miage Skincare, Auro Wellness and Grosse Jewelry. GRAMMY swag includes oneisall, Aiper, Dyson Zone and PETA x Noize.

"It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of Music's Biggest Night® for 25 years," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy. Our signature GRAMMY Gifts have become an anticipated perk for talent, and I'm particularly excited to share what we've curated this year."

The #GRAMMYGiftLounge will once again be hosted by Tom's Watch Bar @ L.A. Live and be open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals. This year's GRAMMY Gift Lounge is presented by Miage Skincare which will be sharing its complete five-piece transformative line of luxury products for a fourth year. The Gift Lounge will also feature Aiper – The World's Best Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Auro Wellness Glutaryl health & longevity bundles, cate brown luxury sustainable toss pillows, top-rated Chilean wines from Frontera, museum-quality heritage jewelry from Grossé, the Nap Bar Better Sleep Box, oneisall all-in-one Cozy C1 Pet Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer, Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation plus deluxe makeup accessories, vegan leather jackets + cruelty-free outerwear from PETA x Noize and THOR Kitchen #cooklikeamusicgod welcome packages.

Talent will also receive a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag filled with a wide variety of best-in-class brands including 1MD Nutrition, Artisan Books, BAGCEIT, Banila Co, Bird Buddy, BlendQuik, Brownie Points, Carl Reads Minds, DANUCERA, Dyson, EpicLight Beauty, FLY LYFE, Furby Furblets, Garnier, Goodal, Helight, HEYDUDE shoes, IF YOU SEE THEM by Vicki Sokolik, iHerb, Ilmma Beauty, imPRESS Beauty, INARU, INSTYTUTUM, Karma Nuts, Kérastase, KISS Products, KUDO Protein Popcorn, Living Prana, L'Oréal Paris, MONOPOLY KNOCKOUT, Music Connection, Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning, Nativa SPA, Nature's Garden, NaturGeeks, Olympia USA, OOVO, Orboot by PlayShifu, Pair of Thieves, Pardon My Fro, PETA, poppi, Power of Positivity, Sattaché, SEE THE WAY I SEE, Serucell, Shinery, Smack Pet Food, Soapy Faith, SOLAWAVE, STEM4Real, Sugarfina, The Hair Forge, TRUSS Professional, Wella Professionals, WEN by Chaz Dean, Wesper and Wine Enthusiast.

The GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

ABOUT DISTINCTIVE ASSETS

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMY Awards®, Latin GRAMMY Awards®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, DIVAS Simply Singing, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy® represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum® advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.

Link to gift breakdown and product images:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ykugwtyd8c5yoe6pn4thm/h?rlkey=lzs6kyn8hpcqw315dxql9bgm5&dl=0

Media Contact:

Molly Valtz

305-619-1513

[email protected]

SOURCE Distinctive Assets