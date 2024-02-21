Distinctive Assets' Legendary "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags Continue Legacy of Celebrating Hollywood's Biggest Night with Six-Figure Swag for Top Nominees

"Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

"We are humbled that our 'Everyone Wins' Nominee Gift Bag continues to garner worldwide media attention and spark conversation. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back. This is celebrity marketing with a mission." ̶ Lash Fary, Founder, Distinctive Assets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year's top acting and directing nominees including Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Ruffalo, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Christopher Nolan will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.

Nominee gifts include best-in-class beauty products from Miage Skincare, Danucera, Goodal, EpicLight Beauty, Instytutum and Adonis Arcana. Nominee gifting also serves to elevate brands that give back and embrace inclusion. Pictured here are Hotsy Totsy Haus, STEM4Real, Wallis Annenberg GenSpace and PETA x v-dog.

The 2024 nominee gift bonanza features the full line of Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products, an all-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway from Chalet Zermatt Peak, a seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door, a three-night stay in a breathtaking private villa from Saint-Barth Paradise, THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances and 10,000 donated meals from v-dog in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.

Lucky nominees will also receive 1MD Nutrition's LiverMD supplement, Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare, ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila, AURO WELLNESS Glutaryl topical glutathione, BAGCEIT portable purse seat, BlendQuik Personal Portable Blender, Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Bored Rebel graphic undershirts, C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies, a private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman, cate brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows, Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure, DANUCERA award-winning Cerabalm and D22 Tonic, dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine, EATABLE premium gourmet popcorn, ELBOQUE sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks, élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water, EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm, Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate, Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin, Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch, Helight red light sleep therapy device, HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear, Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit, INSTYTUTUM result-driven skincare, Isopure Collagen Peptides drink mix, Jambys "performance inactivewear" gift set, Karma Nuts bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies, Sound Bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork, Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray, Maison Construction complimentary home project management, Meet the Playground Kids children's book of kindness and empathy, Memorable Movie Performances by J.B. Gould, Overnight Travel Bags stylish travel duffle, poppi reimagined soda, Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels, Rose Box NYC luxury long lasting roses, Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition, Safe ̶ a memoir by Mark Daley, the Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience, Sattaché luxury shoe bag, Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill, Serucell restorative Recovery Serum, Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Duo, Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats, Glow by Dr. Stacie Stephenson, There's Something in the Water from STEM4Real, Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness, Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation, mouth-watering black licorice from Windy City Sweets and "You Talkin' to Me?" from Workman Publishing/Hachette Book Group.

"While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal," says Fary. "Just as any A-list actor doesn't 'need' millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course, they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favorable marketing position. This is a straightforward win/win transaction."

