NCMA Welcomes New Leaders to Its National Committee

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) continues to advance its strategy priority of delivering high-impact resources, leading acquisition events, respected professional certifications, and strong local communities that elevate the contract management practice and profession. As part of this ongoing commitment to future-focused leadership, NCMA is pleased to announce its newly appointed National Committee Members. These accomplished professionals bring deep expertise and a shared passion for strengthening the workforce at a critical time in acquisition system reform.

"Our National Committee Members play a critical role in shaping the direction of NCMA and ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our community," said Megan Dake, CPCM, NCMA Board Chair for Program Year 2027. "Their insight and leadership drive meaningful progress, foster new ideas, and strengthen the value we deliver to our members, practice, and profession. I look forward to working alongside them."

National Committee Members represent a collective expertise that spans government, industry, academia, and the nonprofit sector to ensure NCMA remains responsive to emerging trends, committed to professional excellence, and aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing environment.

NCMA proudly welcomes:

This year's National Committee members were elected through a competitive application and voting process and will play an important role in advancing NCMA's mission and strategic priorities. The committees, Audit and Risk, Governance and Ethics, Member Engagement, Professional Development and Certification, and Strategic Planning, are made up of dedicated volunteers who help guide the association's direction, strengthen its programs, and ensure it continues to deliver meaningful value to the contract management community.

