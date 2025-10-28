Distinguished Family Physician Gaddiel Rios, M.D., Opens First MDVIP-Affiliated Practice in South Dakota in Partnership with Monument Health

Dr. Rios Brings Personalized Care and Stronger Doctor-Patient Relationships to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the nation's leading provider of membership-based healthcare, has launched in South Dakota with its first affiliated practice led by board-certified family physician Gaddiel D. Rios, M.D. , in partnership with MED 360 by Monument Health. Dr. Rios, a former U.S. Army doctor with 22 years of experience in family medicine, is accepting new patients at his clinic, located at 211 Founders Park Drive, Suite C, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Board-certified family physician Gaddiel D. Rios, M.D., has opened the first MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in South Dakota in partnership with MED 360 by Monument Health. Dr. Rios welcomes new patients to his clinic, located at 211 Founders Park Drive, Suite C, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

As an MDVIP affiliate with MED360 by Monument Health, Dr. Rios maintains a smaller patient panel, which allows him to devote more time and attention to each individual. He provides comprehensive care to patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors, with a strong focus on prevention and lifestyle modification for long-term health. Dr. Rios has received certificates of excellence in diabetes management, and he has a special interest in integrating natural approaches to weight management, stress and anxiety reduction.

"I believe that finding the right doctor is akin to finding a perfect place to live—it has everything you're looking for and feels like the right fit. My goal as a primary care doctor is to make patients feel at home and treat them as part of my family," said Dr. Rios, who is bilingual in English and Spanish. "I am thrilled to be an MDVIP affiliate with MED360 by Monument Health, where I can devote more time to focusing on what matters to each individual and collaborating with them on their lifelong health journey."

With a smaller practice, Dr. Rios is able to offer additional benefits to patients, including:

Same-day or next-day appointments

Extended office visits

24/7 physician availability via phone

Family plan in which children of adult patients can be seen for routine visits and sick care without any additional membership fee

Coordination of care with specialists when needed

Annual Exam That Goes Beyond the Basics

Through an annual membership fee, patients receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, Dr. Rios provides personalized coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Power of Prevention

Multiple studies have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals showing that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience fewer hospitalizations and readmissions, visit urgent care centers and emergency rooms less often, and have better control of chronic diseases compared to patients in traditional practices. MDVIP patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90%.

About Gaddiel D. Rios, M.D.

Dr. Rios earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed his internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, and residency in Family Medicine at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas. His military service included serving as General Medical Officer in Mons, Belgium; during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Rios holds medical licenses in South Dakota, Indiana, Wyoming and Texas. He was previously Associate Chief of Staff for VA Black Hills Health Care. To learn more about Dr. Rios or to schedule a meet and greet, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/gaddielriosmd.

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

About Monument Health

Headquartered in Rapid City, S.D., Monument Health is a community-based health care system with a mission to make a difference, every day. The system offers care in 31 medical specialties and serves 14 communities across western South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. With over 5,000 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is composed of 5 hospitals and 40 medical clinics and specialty centers. Monument Health is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. For more information, visit https://monument.health.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP