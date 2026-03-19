DISTINGUISHED GUEST SPEAKERS TO JOIN SEABOURN CONVERSATIONS ON 2027 WORLD CRUISE

World-Class Experts, Explorers, and Cultural Figures to Enrich 145-Day Global Journey Aboard Seabourn Quest

SEATTLE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruises and expedition travel, has announced a distinguished lineup of speakers joining its acclaimed Seabourn Conversations program for the 2027 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Quest. The 145–day voyage will feature a curated roster of storytellers, adventurers, and thought leaders, who will share insights and perspectives designed to enrich the journey and deepen guests' connection to the destinations they explore.

A hallmark of the Seabourn experience, Seabourn Conversations is the line's signature enrichment program, bringing notable experts and cultural voices on board to engage guests through enriching presentations, special events, and destination–focused programming that bring regional cultures and landscapes to life. Through Seabourn Conversations, guests will enjoy engaging talks, immersive storytelling, and candid Q&A designed to spark connections and offer new perspectives inspired by the destinations explored.

"Seabourn Conversations is one of the most meaningful ways we bring the world on board," said Joe Chantry, Seabourn's vice president of entertainment. "Our 2027 World Cruise presents the perfect stage for guests to engage with extraordinary individuals who have shaped industries, scaled summits, and deepened our understanding of the world. Their stories will add another dimension of discovery to an already unforgettable Seabourn experience."

SEABOURN CONVERSATIONS ON THE 2027 WORLD CRUISE

The 2027 World Cruise will feature an exceptional and diverse lineup of guest speakers, including a former fighter pilot, renowned mountaineer, international ballet stars, an Academy Award-winning sound producer, and more.

Flight Lieutenant Mandy Hickson – Captain Mandy Hickson is a former fighter pilot, flying the iconic Tornado GR4 on missions across the globe, including 45 combat flights over Iraq, regularly operating alongside the US Air Force and Navy. Mandy's career spans multiple operations, including the famed Red Flag exercise in Nevada. Most recently, she is the author of the bestseller 'An Officer, Not a Gentleman.' (January 5–16 | Miami–Lima)

Segment: 62-Day World Cruise: Panama Canal, Polynesia & New Zealand

Joey Evans – Joey Evans is an adventurer, offroad bike racer and bestselling author who has ridden and raced in over 50 countries across six continents. He had one dream that stood out above the others, to race The Dakar Rally, the toughest offroad race in the world that for 11 years was held through South America, crossing the brutal terrain of Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia. Joey's dream was destroyed when in 2007 he broke his back, crushing his spinal cord and leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Joey shares his incredible 10-year journey, learning to walk and then ride again and eventually stand on the start line of the Dakar rally. (January 16–27 | Lima–Easter Island)

Segment: 35-Day World Cruise: Panama Canal Crossing & Polynesia

Adam Radcliffe – Adam is an adventurer, coach and storyteller bringing extreme global expeditions to millions worldwide. From crossing African plains with hunter-gatherers, trekking through Guatemalan jungles to lost Mayan cities, and rowing 3,500 miles across the North Atlantic. He's explored every continent while taking on increasingly difficult challenges in remote environments. (January 27-Februrary 9 | Easter Island-Papeete)

Segment: 23-Day World Cruise: South Pacific Explorer

Sir Peter Hillary – Sir Peter Hillary is renowned Mountaineer, having followed his late father's footsteps to climb Mt Everest. Sir Peter has completed over 50 mountaineering expeditions around the world and supported the build of more than 40 schools and hospitals in the Mt Everest region of Nepal. (February 22–March 3 | Auckland–Sydney)

Segment: 27-Day World Cruise: South Pacific Isles & New Zealand

Li Cunxin & Mary Li – Li Cunxin is a Chinese-Australian former ballet dancer; after studying at Houston Ballet School, he made headlines by defecting to the West and was granted the right to stay in the US by the then Vice President. Now based in Queensland, Li's bestselling autobiography 'Mao's Last Dancer' was adapted to an award-winning film.

Mary Li has performed as Principal Dancer for both English National Ballet and Houston Ballet. Married to Li, Mary is now a highly sought-after ballet teacher and coach and instrumental in developing world-class ballerinas in The Australian Ballet. Her journey was captured in her best-selling autobiography 'Mary's Last Dance.' (March 9–16 | Sydney–Fremantle)

Segment: 83-Day World Cruise: Australia In-depth & Panama Canal

Paul Massey – Paul Massey has worked on more than 250 films, resulting in a career as a multi-Emmy award winning sound producer. After eleven Academy Award nominations, he won the Academy Award in 2019 for his sound work on the hit movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. (April 24–May 11 | Brisbane–Long Beach)

Segment: 27-Day World Cruise: South Pacific Explorer & Hawaii

Dr. Mireya Mayor – Hailed by The New York Times as "The Female Indiana Jones," Dr. Mayor is a world-renowned primatologist, author, explorer, and Emmy Award-nominated TV host. (May 22–30 | Long Beach–Miami)

Segment: 126-Day World Cruise: Australia & South Pacific Panorama

The 2027 World Cruise on Seabourn Quest will sail from Miami on January 5, 2027, visiting 67 destinations in 19 countries across the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The extraordinary 145-day journey offers guests an immersive way to explore the world while enjoying Seabourn's signature ultra-luxury service, intuitive hospitality, and intimate, yacht-like atmosphere.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.Seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

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