SEABOURN ANNOUNCES NEW 2027-2029 OCEAN VOYAGES AS IT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS AT SEA

Milestone year blends new global itineraries with anniversary–inspired programming, heritage voyages, and exclusive enrichment and experiences

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury and expedition travel, has opened its 2027-2029 ocean voyage collection for sale, unveiling a year of thoughtfully curated itineraries as the luxury line prepares to celebrate its "Ruby Jubilee" in 2028, marking 40 years of exploration at sea. Spanning four continents, the new collection features voyages ranging from seven to 40 days, with extended time in port, new destinations, and special anniversary programming woven throughout a milestone year for the brand.

The 2027–2029 season includes 118 departures to 243 destinations in 45 countries, with sailings across Alaska, Japan, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, the Baltic and Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and Canada and New England. Designed for travelers seeking deeper, more meaningful exploration, the itineraries emphasize smaller ports, longer stays, and experiences only intimate, yacht–style exploration can deliver.

"Travelers choose Seabourn because they want to genuinely connect with the places they visit," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "As we look ahead to our 40th anniversary, this collection reflects where we began and where we are going, combining our heritage of small–ship luxury with new destinations and itineraries, new first-of-its-kind collaborations, and more opportunities to bring luxury and exploration together in an immersive way."

Celebrating 40 Years of Seabourn: Ruby Jubilee at Sea

Seabourn's 2028 season marks the line's Ruby Jubilee, commemorating four decades of pioneering small–ship luxury travel that began in 1988 with The Yachts of Seabourn. Throughout the year, every sailing will feature special onboard enhancements inspired by Seabourn's 40th anniversary.

The Ruby Jubilee year will also feature expanded cultural and intellectual engagement through Seabourn's exclusive first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Atlantic, including a signature 12-day Canada and New England voyage featuring elevated editorial programming as part of the line's flagship Seabourn Conversations program.

Seabourn's 40th Anniversary highlights include:

Ruby Collection Voyages – A specially curated series of 40 ocean voyages that reflect Seabourn's pioneering spirit and feature enhanced onboard offerings and exclusive experiences. Designed to honor the line's heritage while looking boldly ahead, the Ruby Collection includes yacht–harbor–focused Caribbean and Mediterranean sailings, the 2028 Cape to Cape World Cruise, and new voyages in Japan and Southeast Asia designed around seasonal cultural moments.





– A specially curated series of 40 ocean voyages that reflect Seabourn's pioneering spirit and feature enhanced onboard offerings and exclusive experiences. Designed to honor the line's heritage while looking boldly ahead, the Ruby Collection includes yacht–harbor–focused Caribbean and Mediterranean sailings, the 2028 Cape to Cape World Cruise, and new voyages in Japan and Southeast Asia designed around seasonal cultural moments. Anniversary Programming on Every Sailing – From specialty events and signature celebrations to themed entertainment and enrichment inspired by eras past, guests can expect thoughtful touches that bring Seabourn's 40–year story to life on board.





– From specialty events and signature celebrations to themed entertainment and enrichment inspired by eras past, guests can expect thoughtful touches that bring Seabourn's 40–year story to life on board. Enhanced Enrichment and Exclusive Cruise with The Atlantic – An expanded Seabourn Conversations program, including the first–of–its–kind collaboration with The Atlantic , delivering moderated discussions and exclusive guest access throughout the anniversary year. A centerpiece of the anniversary will be a 12-day cruise on Seabourn Quest departing October 4, 2028. Set against the backdrop of Canada and New England's fall foliage, the voyage will feature leading thinkers and cultural voices from The Atlantic , offering guests rare opportunities for direct dialogue and exchange at sea.





– An expanded Seabourn Conversations program, including the first–of–its–kind collaboration with , delivering moderated discussions and exclusive guest access throughout the anniversary year. A centerpiece of the anniversary will be a 12-day cruise on Seabourn Quest departing October 4, 2028. Set against the backdrop of Canada and New England's fall foliage, the voyage will feature leading thinkers and cultural voices from , offering guests rare opportunities for direct dialogue and exchange at sea. 2028 Cape–to–Cape World Cruise – Departing January 7, 2028, Seabourn Quest will set sail for a 120-day World Cruise, spanning five continents with immersive exploration in destinations such as Antarctica, Easter Island, the Falkland Islands, and beyond. The voyage will feature a Panama Canal transit, in a nod to Seabourn's very first sailing.

Highlights of the 2027–2029 Ocean Voyages

Seabourn's 2027–2029 ocean season is designed for deeper destination immersion, with thoughtfully timed sailings, longer stays, and itineraries that highlight Seabourn's small–ship access across the world's most compelling regions.

Alaska

Seabourn Encore returns to Alaska with 16 departures of seven to 21 days between May and September 2028, visiting 22 ports along the Canadian Inside Passage and Alaska's remote coastline. Each Alaska voyage features glacier viewing and expedition–style exploration, including opportunities to explore by Zodiac or kayak and learn from Seabourn's expert Expedition Team, bringing guests closer to Alaska's wildlife, dramatic scenery, and remote coastal communities.

What's new:

New Alaska Summer Solstice voyages designed around extended daylight, including 10–day and 11–day itineraries that can be combined into a 21–day Alaska In–Depth Exploration & Summer Solstice voyage.

New and returning ports and scenic cruising, including Petersburg, Valdez, the wildlife–rich Chiswell Islands, and scenic cruising of Holgate Glacier and College Fjord.

Japan

Seabourn Encore returns to Japan with 18 departures ranging from 12 to 40 days, visiting 47 ports during spring (February–April 2028 and February—April 2029) and fall (September–December 2028). The season is timed for Japan's highly celebrated seasonal moments, from cherry blossoms to fall foliage, and emphasizes deeper exploration through overnights, extended stays, and calls at lesser-visited ports. The season also offers cultural depth with access to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as expanded culinary immersion, including Shopping with the Chef experiences in select ports highlighting regional ingredients and local food culture.

What's new:

New itineraries including a 16-day Shanghai and Seoul cruise, a 12-day Shanghai and Taiwan voyage, and more.

New and returning ports, such as Yatsushiro and Muroran, Japan; Ko Samui, Thailand; Taichung and Tainan (Anping), Taiwan

Expanded overnights in Osaka, Kobe, Kanazawa, Hakodate, Otaru, Shanghai, and Incheon (Seoul), and extended stays in Osaka, Hong Kong, Hualien, Keelung (Taipei), Tainan, Matsuyama, Aomori, Hakodate, Otaru, Hiroshima, and Kobe.

Southeast Asia

Seabourn Encore will sail Southeast Asia with eight departures across three 14-day itineraries between December 2027 and January 2028 and again from December 2028 to January 2029. Voyages sail between Singapore and Hong Kong, calling on nine ports across five countries, and are designed for immersive exploration through extended stays and thoughtfully planned overnights that allow guests to experience the region after dark. The sailings combine iconic cultural capitals with lesser–visited coastal destinations and a strong culinary focus, with chef–led market experiences and regionally inspired cuisine on board.

What's new:

A 14–day Southeast Asia holiday sailing visiting Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Maiden call at Ko Samui, Thailand

Seasonally timed cultural experiences, including Lunar New Year in Asia and the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in Taiwan

Mediterranean

Sailing from April through December 2028, Seabourn Ovation will explore the Mediterranean on more than 50 departures of seven to 12 days, with itineraries designed to combine seamlessly into longer journeys of up to 37 days. Calling at off–the–beaten–path boutique ports and intimate harbors, far from the crowds, the itineraries allow for deeper cultural and culinary immersion, from Shopping with the Chef market experiences to Seabourn's signature Evening at Ephesus event.

What's new:

More time to explore ashore, with late departures and extended evenings in ports including Athens, Dubrovnik, Valletta, Portofino, Cádiz, Tarragona, and Patmos.

Northern Europe

Seabourn Quest's Northern Europe season unfolds between May and September 2028, with 13 departures of seven to 14 days exploring the British Isles, Norway, Scandinavia, and the Baltic. Designed for travelers drawn to seasonality and access, the itineraries feature extended time ashore, lesser–visited ports, and immersive moments shaped by the region's landscapes, traditions, and local cuisine, including destinations that are home to more than 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

What's new:

New Baltic sailings round–trip from Copenhagen.

Maiden calls in Bodø and Narvik, Norway.

Caribbean

Between November 2027 and March 2028, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will sail the sunny Caribbean and visit 21 islands on 21 departures of seven to 14 days. The itineraries highlight Seabourn's yacht–style approach to the Caribbean with access to hidden harbors off the beaten path and its signature Caviar in the Surf event, where guests enjoy champagne, caviar and a beach barbecue at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts.

What's new:

New Year's Day 2028 celebration with Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest coming together at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts, for an iconic Caviar in the Surf experience and beach barbecue.

Canada & New England

Timed for peak fall foliage, Seabourn Quest will sail to Canada and New England between September and November 2028 on four 12- to 13-day voyages. Guests will experience the region's autumn landscapes, combining access to boutique ports and narrow fjords with culinary discovery, including opportunities to explore local markets and regional flavors on the line's signature "Shopping with the Chef" experience.

What's new:

Return to Red Bay, Canada, for the first time since 2018.

Popular roundtrip itinerary from Montréal now 13 days (formerly 12 days)

For reservations or more details about Seabourn's 2028-2029 luxury ocean voyages, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

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