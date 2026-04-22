SEABOURN ANNOUNCES NEW 2028-2029 EXPEDITION VOYAGES, INCLUDING SECOND GRAND EXPEDITION: POLE TO POLE AND ENHANCED ARCTIC SAILINGS

New polar and remote region expeditions build on Seabourn's legacy of discovery with expert-led exploration and expanded Arctic sailings

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, has opened for sale its 2028 to 2029 expedition voyage collection, unveiling a compelling season shaped by deeper exploration in the Arctic and the line's second Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole as part of Seabourn's 40th anniversary in 2028.

Seabourn Venture Arctic Sea Ice

During the 2028–2029 expedition season, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will offer 49 departures ranging from eight to 96 days and visiting more than 180 destinations across 29 countries. Highlights of the season include expanded Arctic exploration across Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and Arctic Canada; Antarctica, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and select remote-region voyages spanning the Chilean Fjords, and remote Atlantic. The itineraries maximize time in nature with Zodiac cruising, kayaking, guided landings, and immersive enrichment. Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture will explore new and returning destinations including Ellesmere Island, scenic cruising of Boatswain Bird Island in Ascension, deeper exploration of St. Helena & Tristan da Cunha, Cape Clear Island in Ireland, multiple new points across Labrador and Nunavut, and Tvoroyri in the Faroe Islands.

"As Seabourn approaches its 40th anniversary, our 2028–2029 expedition season is designed for travelers who want to explore the world's most remote places in a deeper and more meaningful way," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "From the return of our Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole to a broader Arctic program that reaches places like Svalbard and the Canadian High Arctic, these voyages reflect our commitment to pairing purposeful exploration with the service and luxury experience our guests expect from Seabourn."

A Landmark Year: The 2028 Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole

In a defining moment for the brand during its 40th anniversary year, Seabourn will once again unite the world's southernmost and northernmost frontiers with its second Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole. Departing on August 17, 2028, the extraordinary 96–day voyage will sail from Reykjavik to Ushuaia, traveling more than 20,500 nautical miles across 147 degrees of latitude from the High Arctic to Antarctica in one continuous journey.

Along the way, guests will enjoy rare wildlife encounters and immersive expedition experiences across 14 countries and territories, including five days in Antarctica, three days in South Georgia, and three days in the Falkland Islands with a call to Port Stanley. The voyage also crosses the Equator, Tropic of Cancer, and Tropic of Capricorn, features 62 days of expedition and port experiences, and is bookended with a pre–cruise hotel stay in Reykjavik and charter flight to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, as well as a post–charter flight to Buenos Aires.

Highlights of the voyage include:

High Arctic Exploration across Greenland and Arctic Canada where guests can experience stunning landscapes and remote northern cultures of Greenland and Arctic Canada.





across Greenland and Arctic Canada where guests can experience stunning landscapes and remote northern cultures of Greenland and Arctic Canada. Wildlife viewing ranging from polar bears and beluga whales to penguins, leopard seals, seabirds and more.





ranging from polar bears and beluga whales to penguins, leopard seals, seabirds and more. South Georgia & the Falkland Islands, home to remarkable concentrations of wildlife such as black–browed albatross and six penguin species across the two destinations, with five species found in the Falklands and four in South Georgia, including king, gentoo, Magellanic, chinstrap, rockhopper and macaroni penguins, and featuring up to 450,000 pairs of king penguins.





home to remarkable concentrations of wildlife such as black–browed albatross and six penguin species across the two destinations, with five species found in the Falklands and four in South Georgia, including king, gentoo, Magellanic, chinstrap, rockhopper and macaroni penguins, and featuring up to 450,000 pairs of king penguins. Northern Lights searching from the ship's Constellation Lounge while in the Arctic, offering sweeping panoramic views.

Two Ways to Sail, One Grand Experience

Guests may choose between two itinerary options: a 96–day voyage or an 82–day option joining later. Both itineraries feature the same expedition experiences and thoughtfully curated amenities and Seabourn's hallmark inclusions, including world–class dining, premium spirits and fine wines; spacious, luxuriously appointed suites equipped with Swarovski binoculars and heated wardrobes; daily expedition briefings, Fireside Chats, Signature Events such as the Polar Plunge, Caviar on the Ice, and more. In addition to complimentary Zodiac tours, guided hikes, guests will receive two kayak tours, a custom Polar Parka, designed exclusively for this Grand Expedition. Additional details can be found here.

Highlights of the 2028–2029 Expedition Voyages

During Seabourn's 40th anniversary year, the line has curated an expedition season to bring guests closer to the natural world through thoughtfully timed itineraries, longer windows for landings and Zodiac exploration, and in-depth regional programming. The season will include more Arctic expeditions than ever before, including Seabourn Pursuit's first season exploring the Arctic and select remote regions, followed by Antarctica expeditions to close out the year.

The Arctic and Svalbard

Between April and September 2028, both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will explore the Arctic across a broader range of itineraries spanning Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, the Canadian Arctic and Northwest Passage. With both ships exploring the northern polar region in 2028, the season expands Seabourn's Arctic program with more opportunities for exploration across the Arctic. In response to strong guest interest, Seabourn is offering more Arctic sailings in one season, timed for extended daylight hours, favorable ice conditions, and seasonal access to some of the region's most remote and dramatic landscapes.

Guests will sail among Greenland's vast fjord systems, explore the magnitude of Baffin Island, and set sail on new itineraries to the Torngat Mountains of northern Labrador, where soaring peaks and glacial inlets define one of Canada's most striking Arctic landscapes. Other voyages reach the High Arctic, including Ellesmere Island, one of the world's northernmost and most remote frontiers. Seabourn Venture will trace the storied Northwest Passage, long associated with the history of exploration, while Seabourn Pursuit will mark the line's return to Svalbard, where sea ice, glacier-carved coastlines, and isolated landing sites shape the experience. Across the region, exploration is enriched by expert context on both the natural environment and the communities that have long inhabited these northern frontiers.

What's new:

12-Day Summer in Iceland & the Faroe Islands itinerary

18-Day Sagas & Sea Cliffs: Greenland to Newfoundland itinerary

15-Day Greenland, the Torngat Mountains & Labrador Coast itinerary

15-Day Exploring Torngat Mountains & Baffin Island itinerary

Expanded Arctic deployment with round-trip expeditions from Reykjavík

A return to Svalbard as part of the season's Arctic program on the 16–day Iceland, Norway & Svalbard Expedition, featuring round–trip voyages from Reykjavík with departures on June 26 and July 24.

Antarctica, Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and Chilean Fjords

From October 2028 through March 2029, both expedition ships return to Antarctica with voyages ranging from 10-25 days, exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and the Chilean Fjords. Throughout the season, guests will experience dramatic ice formations and wildlife activity and landing conditions, from early-season ice and penguin courtship to peak whale activity later in the austral summer.

What's new:

23-Day Juan Fernández Islands, Chilean Fjords & Antarctica itinerary

Expanded South Georgia programming with extended wildlife viewing

New Antarctic Peninsula and Sub-Antarctic combination routes

Increased multi-day landing opportunities, conditions permitting

More glacier-focused expedition days in the Chilean Fjords

Expanded wildlife interpretation and photography-focused programming

For reservations or more details about Seabourn's 2028-2029 luxury expeditions, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

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