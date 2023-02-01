Distinguished Programs Appoints Alex Montclair in New Business Development Role

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Alex Montclair has joined Distinguished as a Business Development Manager for their Hospitality Primary group including Hotel Primary, Cyber Liability and Restaurant insurance programs. Alex brings over eight years of experience in commercial insurance including brokerage, underwriting and marketing roles.

"Alex's extensive insurance knowledge and his track record of building strong relationships with retail brokers make him the perfect candidate for this position," noted Heidi Strommen, Hospitality Primary Programs leader at Distinguished. "By focusing primarily on our Hospitality Primary insurance programs, he will be able to help us gain a deeper understanding of the insurance needs of brokers and their hospitality clients which we can then use to improve and expand our product offerings."

In his new role, Alex will focus on increasing the flow of qualified new business submissions for restaurants, hotels and cyber liability insurance products through new and existing broker relationships.

Prior to joining Distinguished, Alex served as Assistant Vice President for Kevin Davis Insurance Services, where he was responsible for managing relationships with key business partners, developing and executing client-focused marketing strategies, as well as leading sales team training development.

Alex holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University and a MS in Risk Management and Public Safety from University of New Haven. He holds a Community Insurance and Risk Management Specialist (CIRMS) designation. Alex will be based in North Carolina.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.

