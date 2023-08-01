Distinguished Programs Continues Expansion with New Inland Marine Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a leading national insurance program manager, has announced the addition of an Inland Marine program, led by Eric Michel. The program will provide coverage for various Inland Marine exposures, including Motor Truck Cargo, Contractor's Equipment, Builder's Risk, and more.

Under the guidance of Distinguished's executive team, including Bill Malloy, Jason Rotman, and Steve Sitterly, the company is executing its expansion plans by recruiting and launching new teams with proven underwriting track records. The company supports its teams through a "support with autonomy" philosophy, allowing them to deliver distinguished underwriting results to carrier partners and highly competitive products to brokers.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Distinguished Inland Marine program," says Jason Rotman, president of Distinguished Programs. "Eric is a true leader in the sector, and we have complete confidence in his ability to assemble a top-notch team and deliver an outstanding insurance product to our clients. His addition reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service, and we can't wait to witness the positive impact it will bring to the industry."

Eric Michel, who brings over 20 years of Inland Marine experience, will lead the new program. Supported by a team of highly skilled underwriters specializing in various Inland Marine classes, Eric's leadership will bolster Distinguished's capabilities in delivering tailored insurance solutions to the construction and transportation sectors. The program will complement the company's existing primary and umbrella insurance coverages designed for real estate, community associations, hotels, restaurants, as well as their Fine Arts and Environmental programs launched earlier this year.

"I am honored to spearhead the Distinguished Inland Marine program," says Eric Michel, president of Distinguished Inland Marine. "With our specialized expertise and strong focus on customer satisfaction, we are well-positioned to provide excellent value and service to our carrier partners and brokers."

Distinguished enlisted the assistance of U.S. Recruiting Inc to recruit the Inland Marine team.

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

