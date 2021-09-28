Distinguished Programs Launches Hotel Primary Program

"We are continuously looking for opportunities to improve our program offerings and provide brokers with a seamless experience," said Heidi Strommen, Hospitality Primary Programs leader at Distinguished. "With the addition of Hotel Property coverage, bundled with our Umbrella and Cyber Liability coverage, brokers have to only look one place for their hotel insurance needs."

The Hotel Primary program offers unmatched solutions and services for brokers and hotel clients. The program is written on A XV paper and supported by a dedicated claims management team. Key coverages include no legionella exclusion, access to crisis response services, Ordinance or Law A, B, and C, pollutant cleanup and removal, realty tax coverage, and more.

Brokers can submit business for the Hotel Primary program by visiting the Distinguished website www.distinguished.com/hotel-primary.

* Hotel Property is currently available in AK, GA, IN, ME, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, OK, PA, SD, VA, with an estimated 30 more states to be be added by year-end.

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

