Distinguished Programs Unveils New Fine Art & Collectibles Insurance Program

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a leading insurance program manager, is excited to announce the official opening of their highly anticipated Fine Art & Collectibles insurance program. This innovative program offers brokers a competitive advantage in the market, catering to the evolving needs of the art and collectible communities.

Distinguished Programs Fine Art & Collectibles Insurance

The products offered by Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles are designed to meet the needs of today's collectors. Clients can expect a range of benefits, including flexible payment options, seamless claims handling, and expert advice on collection management best practices.

"Our goal is to provide an effortless experience for insuring fine art and collectibles, while empowering agents and brokers nationwide to deliver expertise, exceptional service, and true peace of mind to their clients," said Patrick Drummond, President of the Fine Art & Collectibles group at Distinguished. "Whether it's a museum, institution, dealer, corporation, or private collector, we have them covered."

Distinguished's team comprises industry veterans with an unrivaled wealth of knowledge and an extensive network within the industry. Led by Patrick Drummond, the group includes Erika Witler, Skyler Stone, Alison Sweeney, Nonie Tompkins, and Michelle Stegmann. Leveraging their collective expertise, they offer insurance solutions tailored to the distinctive requirements of the fine art and collectible community.

Distinguished will work with Core Specialty to spearhead the Fine Art & Collectibles offering. This collaboration, along with the support of major insurers in the United States and London, ensures that Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles is backed by a robust and reliable network.

"Core Specialty is pleased to work with Distinguished Programs in this unique sector with their Fine Art & Collectibles program," says Jeff Consolino, President, Founder, and CEO at Core Specialty. "We are also pleased to participate in the risk alongside a select group of high-quality reinsurance companies."

"We are thrilled to have successfully brought Patrick and his team back into the market within record time," said Steve Sitterly, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Underwriting Officer at Distinguished. "Their abilities are poised to bring remarkable success, providing top-notch solutions to their agents and insureds, while delivering outstanding underwriting outcomes to Distinguished's capacity partners."

While initially launching in select states, Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles plans to expand its coverage to all 50 states pending regulatory approval. Brokers and clients are encouraged to contact the Distinguished team to check availability in their respective states.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to midsized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, and Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer. All Core Specialty Insurance entities are AM Best rated A- (Excellent); the Starstone companies are Financial Size Category XII and the Lancer entities are Financial Size Category VIII. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC