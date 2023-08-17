Distinguished Trial Lawyer Ben Rubinowitz Honored with Unprecedented Fifth and Sixth Best Lawyers "Lawyer Of The Year"Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Rubinowitz, an esteemed trial lawyer and the Managing Partner at the renowned New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, has achieved a remarkable feat by being named twice "Lawyer of the Year" – first for "Personal Injury Law – Plaintiff in New York City" and a second time for "Product Liability Law – Plaintiff in New York City" – by The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition). This exceptional recognition has culminated in Rubinowitz securing his unprecedented sixth Best Lawyers "Lawyer of The Year" title, further solidifying his standing as an exemplary figure in the legal realm, consistently setting new benchmarks for excellence.

Rubinowitz's relentless dedication to achieving justice has resulted in an array of exceptional achievements throughout his illustrious career. His meticulous approach to case preparation, coupled with his exceptional courtroom skills, has led to an impressive track record of 28 verdicts and over 180 settlements surpassing one million dollars. His expertise spans a wide spectrum of practice areas, encompassing catastrophic personal injury litigation, medical malpractice litigation, motor vehicle accident litigation, and products liability litigation. Rubinowitz's unique ability to distill complex legal concepts into relatable terms for juries consistently leaves an indelible impact on all those fortunate enough to witness his advocacy.

Beyond his remarkable legal achievements, Rubinowitz is a sought-after legal luminary, frequently sharing his insights and knowledge. He has co-authored a regular column in the NY Law Journal on trial advocacy and has lectured at prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Emory, and many other Law schools and Medical schools throughout the country. His reputation as an exceptional trial advocacy teacher has earned him national recognition, establishing him as an influential figure in shaping the future of legal professionals.

With a legacy marked by groundbreaking court victories, unparalleled advocacy, and a genuine concern for the well-being of his clients, Ben Rubinowitz continues to redefine the boundaries of legal excellence. As he embarks on this latest chapter of his illustrious career, Rubinowitz's unwavering commitment to justice remains an inspiring force for the legal community and beyond.

