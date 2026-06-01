How a Digital Agency Transformed a Complex B2B Catalogue Into a Scalable Website

MIAMI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For industrial B2B companies, a website that cannot keep pace with a growing product catalogue stops being a sales asset and starts becoming a barrier. That was the challenge facing Pak-Tec, a provider of packaging automation and end-of-line equipment, whose existing site made it difficult for visitors to navigate complex product categories, understand the company's full capabilities, or take meaningful action.

As the catalogue grew, so did the gap between what Pak-Tec offered and what its digital presence could communicate. Digital Silk, a digital agency focused on growing brands online, was brought in to address that structural disconnect through a full redesign and redevelopment of the platform. The result is a scalable, CMS-driven website built to support product discovery, content growth, and alignment between marketing and sales, now live and ready to grow alongside the business.

Addressing the Structural Challenges of B2B Product Discovery

Pak-Tec's previous website did not clearly reflect the breadth of its product offering or support the way users explore complex packaging solutions. Product categories were difficult to navigate, and the overall structure made it challenging for visitors to understand capabilities and move toward conversion. These limitations created a misalignment between the site's function and the company's sales and marketing objectives.

Digital Silk approached the project with a focus on re-architecting the site's information structure and product hierarchy. The team redesigned the site's navigation around a custom mega menu capable of supporting multi-level product structures, allowing users to access relevant product categories more intuitively. Structured product and category pages were developed to provide clarity at each stage of the user journey.

A Scalable Technical Foundation Designed for Growth

Beyond navigation improvements, the project involved building a technical foundation designed to support Pak-Tec's ongoing content and product expansion. Digital Silk implemented a CMS setup that allows internal teams to manage and expand content without developer dependency, supporting the company's ability to scale its digital presence over time.

The technical build also included an SEO-ready site architecture established from the outset, providing a stronger foundation for organic search performance. Additional integrations included HubSpot form connections to support lead capture, Google Tag Manager configuration for tracking and analytics, and the implementation of a CookieYes compliance system aligned with current cookie and data tracking regulations.

Key Deliverables From the Pak-Tec Website Project

The scope of Digital Silk's work on the Pak-Tec website included the following:

Full website redesign and development, with a focus on product discoverability and user experience Re-architecture of the product navigation system, including a custom multi-level mega menu Structured product and category page development for scalability and content clarity CMS setup to support internal content management and ongoing site expansion SEO-ready technical foundation to support organic visibility from launch HubSpot form integrations aligned with Pak-Tec's lead generation workflows Google Tag Manager configuration and CookieYes implementation for tracking and compliance

Turning Complex Product Catalogues Into Structured Sales Tools

"Pak-Tec's platform is a great example of how B2B companies are rethinking their digital presence. It's no longer just about having a website, but about creating a structured, scalable system that supports both product discovery and long-term growth," said Branko Stojanovic, VP at Digital Silk.

The project reflects a broader shift in how B2B organizations are approaching website infrastructure. As product catalogues grow in complexity and user expectations increase, companies in industrial and manufacturing sectors are prioritizing modular, CMS-driven systems that can adapt alongside their business. Compliance and tracking frameworks are also receiving greater attention from the outset, with teams integrating cookie management and analytics configurations as core components of new site builds rather than post-launch additions.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement. Organizations looking to improve their digital infrastructure can request a quote from Digital Silk directly.

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SOURCE Digital Silk