Districts Call for Guidance in Developing AI Policies for the Classroom, New Report Finds

Without federal regulation and few states guiding AI use, 47% of districts nationwide plan to develop their own AI policies 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today released the findings from its new report, "The 2024 Administrator AI Report: Perceptions, Practices, and Potential in Education," to identify administrators' perceptions on the benefits and advantages of generative AI and benchmark its current rate of adoption. 

To date, only two states have formulated a comprehensive AI policy absent federal guidance for districts to look to. Although several organizations such as the Consortium of School Networking, the International Society of Technology in Education, and the Council of the Great City Schools have released generative AI guidelines and best-use practices for K-12 educators and districts, according to the report, 47% of administrators are planning to implement comprehensive policies on their own and 54% have indicated they would also like help from education solutions providers to reduce risks and concerns associated with generative AI.

One-third of administrators also expressed a desire for education companies to publish and use a code of ethics when developing generative AI, while 36% plan to implement guiding frameworks for adoption and use within their schools. 

These findings suggest the need for a strong call-to-action to increase technology use and services, as well as training and official guidance for safe AI implementation in schools, with education solution providers at the forefront of this push alongside schools.

Other notable findings from Imagine Learning's report indicate the following sentiments and intentions from administrators: 

  • AI's Net Positive Outlook in Education: 64% of administrators believe generative AI will positively impact education, with only a minimal number (5%) planning to ban it.
  • Positive Student Engagement with Generative AI: The majority of students using generative AI use it ethically to improve knowledge, with research (70%), writing refinement (65%), and creating study aids (55%) as top uses.
  • Easing the Burden on Teachers with Personalized Learning and Efficiency: Over one-third of administrators recognize generative AI's role in creating personalized learning materials and saving time, a significant priority in K-12 education. 
  • Supporting Teachers and Curriculum Development: 50% see generative AI aiding in lesson planning, with notable contributions to idea generation and individualizing lesson materials that aid teachers in completing repetitive tasks, easing teacher burnout. 

"Districts are willing to integrate AI into their classrooms, but currently lack the proper resources, governance, and training needed to do so successfully," said Sari Factor, Chief Strategy Officer at Imagine Learning. "Our survey reveals a critical opportunity for shaping AI's role in education. It's a collective call to action, urging us to work alongside policymakers and education organizations to craft guidelines that ensure AI's integration is as responsible as it is transformative." 

"This survey isn't just about understanding AI's role in education—it's a roadmap for responsible implementation," said Kinsey Rawe, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Courseware & Instructional Services. "By understanding firsthand how AI tools enhance teaching and learning, we're poised to guide the development of policies that are both innovative and attuned to the real needs of educators and students in a digital-first learning environment." 

Consistent with recent findings from Imagine Learning's 2023 Educator AI Report, both teachers and administrators recognize the potential for generative AI to alleviate much of the burden currently impacting teachers. To learn more about what administrators are saying about AI's role in supporting teachers, please download the full report here

Methodology
The survey consisted of responses from 163 K-12 education administrators who work in districts across the U.S. Imagine Learning conducted the survey from October 31–November 9, 2023, through an online, quantitative survey that was approximately 10 minutes in length. 71% of respondents were district administrators and 29% were school administrators. 

About Imagine Learning 
Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM®, Imagine Learning EL Education®, Twig Science®, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

