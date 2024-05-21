Distru-Blaze Integration helps Centralized Distributor Haven Reduce Intake Processing Time by 50%

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distru, a seed-to-sale cannabis ERP, and BLAZE®, a cannabis point-of-sale (POS) system, are excited to announce that their integration has been a game changer for their mutual customer, Haven , a retail chain with centralized distribution. The integration synchronizes key data between the two systems, enabling Haven to optimize inventory management, and to reduce manual data entry and the inventory in-take time.

Haven has successfully leveraged the Distru-BLAZE integration , significantly streamlining its retail intake process. Previously, Haven's intake process was time-consuming and data-intensive. Over a 2 week period, 80% of the intake time for 10 stores was spent on order processing for their team of 4 people. Now a team of 2 at Haven can process all inventory deliveries within a 1-2 week timeframe.

Memo, Haven's Retail Intake Manager at their Lakewood store, shares his experience: "This integration has definitely made in-taking orders much easier, quicker and allows me to process multiple orders in my 8 hour shift more efficiently. This gives me time back to focus on other areas of responsibility."

Blaine Hatab, Co-founder and CEO of Distru, stated, "We're thrilled to see the positive impact our integration with BLAZE has had on Haven's operations. Retailers can now automate inventory intake, maintain unified product catalogs, and track compliance data to enable frictionless scaling."

The integration streamlines the processing of an invoice with a large number of SKUs, allowing it to be completed quickly. All necessary information, such as delivery dates and product descriptions are automatically populated without the need to double check, freeing up employees' bandwidth so that they can focus on higher-value tasks.

Chris Violas, Co-founder and CEO of BLAZE, added, "Distru's clients will love the simplicity of this integration that makes intake as easy as clicking a button. We're saving clients major time and headaches so they can get back to serving their customers and improve their bottom line."

About Distru

Distru is a seed-to-sale ERP for cannabis operators, giving them the ability to manage their inventory, production, orders and customer relations from a single platform, while staying compliant with Metrc. Visit Distru.com to learn more.

About BLAZE®

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions, providing POS, e-commerce and delivery management services, payments, and analytics to cannabis retailers across North America. Visit BLAZE.me to learn more.

