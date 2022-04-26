Ditch the Screens! - Life Time Delivers Healthy Summer Fun for Kids and the Entire Family

"Our Life Time Kids emphasis is on healthy, active, educational and fun programming for up to 2.5 hours each day in our Kids Academy– it's simply the best experience imaginable for kids and their families," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids. "In addition to our awesome outdoor experiences with our zero-depth entry pools, our new GameFace youth athletic programming, Kids Studio classes, art, music and much more serves families throughout the entire year."

According to an Active Living Research report, for many kids today, play and exercise have been replaced by sedentary, screen-centered activities, with negative health consequences. For example, children who watch three hours or more of TV daily are 65 percent more likely to become obese than those who watch less than an hour.

Highlights of Life Time Kids' programming includes.

For Kids:

Kids Group Studio Classes: Kids can get a great workout in by taking kid-friendly 30-minute versions of some of Life Time's popular studio formats like SOL yoga ( guided yoga with gentle movements ), Warrior Sculpt ( blends traditional yoga with interval training ), SHRED ( a circuit strength class ) and Ringside ( a boxing-inspired class ).

Kids can get a great workout in by taking kid-friendly 30-minute versions of some of Life Time's popular studio formats like SOL yoga ( ), Warrior Sculpt ( ), SHRED ( ) and Ringside ( ). GameFace Sport: Kids aged 8 to 13 can learn how to take their sports skills to the next level with these classes that teach confidence and fundamental athletic training.

Kids aged 8 to 13 can learn how to take their sports skills to the next level with these classes that teach confidence and fundamental athletic training. Camp (NEW FEATURES): Half-day and full-day camp programs are available both in the summer and when school is not in session. New this year: Swim lessons are included for kids in full-day summer camp programs. There are also weekly Friday field trips included.

Half-day and full-day camp programs are available both in the summer and when school is not in session. New this year: Swim lessons are included for kids in full-day summer camp programs. There are also weekly Friday field trips included. Swim Lessons and Swim Team: Kids starting at the age of four months can participate in our convenient and customized swim programs. Kids progress through levels taught by top-tier instructors. After your child has found a spark for swimming, Life Time also offers a summer swim team and a year-round USA swim team.

Kids starting at the age of four months can participate in our convenient and customized swim programs. Kids progress through levels taught by top-tier instructors. After your child has found a spark for swimming, Life Time also offers a summer swim team and a year-round swim team. Birthday Parties: Wacky gym games, pool time and rock wall climbing are all available with a party room and pizza.

For Parents AND Kids:

Parent's Night Out: A parent's dream – drop off the kids knowing they'll be fed and active while parents get an evening off the clock. Life Time gives kids fun-themed activities at the club two times or more a month.

A parent's dream – drop off the kids knowing they'll be fed and active while parents get an evening off the clock. Life Time gives kids fun-themed activities at the club two times or more a month. Racquet Sports: Parents and kids can play pickleball or tennis ( at Life Time clubs with courts ). Parents can find open court time through the Life Time Digital app.

Parents and kids can play pickleball or tennis ( ). Parents can find open court time through the Life Time Digital app. Family Pool Time: Visit during family swim hours for pool fun, whether you work on swimming skills, take part in water games, or go down the water slide.

Visit during family swim hours for pool fun, whether you work on swimming skills, take part in water games, or go down the water slide. LifeCafe: Parents can choose from a range of entrees, bowls and salads, while kids can have their pick of healthy choices like the fiesta bowl from the LifeCafe kids' menu.

