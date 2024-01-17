Ditch Your Resolutions Day is Here - Life Time Experts Share Tips to Ensure Your Goals Stick

With more than 170 locations in North America, Life Time can help you achieve your health and wellness goals in 2024 and beyond

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 17th is National Ditch Your Resolutions Day, a day where many people start to ditch their New Year's goals and resolutions. Life Time (NYSE: LTH), is here to help kickstart and recalibrate those who may be feeling some burdens as we get into 2024.

According to Life Time's recent national wellness survey of 3,000 people across the country, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they will prioritize their health and wellbeing more in 2024 than in 2023 – a 29% increase from the year prior. The top reason cited is to be able to keep doing things they love for as long as possible. More people are focusing on being able to live longer, healthier lives (51%), versus simply looking better (9%).

"People should define the motivation behind their goals and focus on that when the going gets tough. Then, implement one positive and specific habit or action they can take toward your goal, says Danny King, Manager of Performance and Recovery for Life Time. "Taking this approach lets you track your progress and see progress a much more attainable rate."

Millions of people set New Year's resolutions each year, but most are destined to fail. A University of Scranton study revealed that nearly 80% of people don't stick to their resolutions. There's good reasoning for why resolutions fail, and it's not due to a lack of willpower. New Year's resolutions are often vague, too big and lack measurability to keep people motivated and on track.

Here are five common mistakes people make with their resolutions and how to refocus.

#1 – Setting resolutions that are too large and vague: It's better to start small and with specific habits, rather than trying to accomplish everything all at once.

#2 – Doing too much, too fast: You need to have hard and easy workout days. Otherwise, you risk injury or burnout.

#3 – Planning for the best circumstances, not the worst: We set goals when we're motivated and don't think about what to do when we lose motivation. Come up with a game plan for when things get tough and how you can re-focus.

#4 – Under-estimating how hard you can work: This especially happens with strength training. Hiring a trainer or taking part in a group fitness class can push you.

#5 – Having too much variety in your workouts: You need some consistency to optimally challenge yourself.

Regardless of health and wellness goal or objective in 2024, Life Time features more programs and services for those 90 days old to 90 years old than any other – from strength training to Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch, to pickleball, tennis, cycle, Pilates, yoga and small-and large-group training, and athletic events you'll find it all here. For those on the go, Life Time also offers a digital membership with access to on-demand classes, coaching and wellness content.

