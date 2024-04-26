Life Time Opens 12th Athletic Country Club in Dallas-Fort Worth with Debut of Life Time Las Colinas; Waitlist Also Open for Westlake Location

Expands Life Time's footprint to 32 locations in Texas

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) continues its growth in Texas with two new athletic country clubs opening in the coming months. Located in Irving, Life Time Las Colinas opens April 26. Later this summer, the nearby Life Time Westlake will debut. A waitlist is now open.

The nearly 110,000-square-foot, two-story Life Time Las Colinas club features everything one can think of to live a healthy, happy life for themselves and their entire family – from 90 days old to 90 years old. Amenity highlights include indoor and outdoor pools with luxurious beach clubs, seven pickleball courts (indoor and outdoor) with viewing areas, Life Time's Kids Academy for learning and playing, a LifeCafe restaurant, full-service LifeSpa with treatments for body, hair, nails, and skin and luxurious locker rooms with rejuvenation suites.

"Our expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth market is indicative of the continued strong demand for our athletic country clubs, with a wide array of healthy way of life programming and the incredible teams who deliver our member experiences," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "From our outdoor beach clubs, recovery spaces and top-tier indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, we look forward to helping even more area residents live healthy, happy lives. This will continue with the opening of Life Time Westlake in the summer."

Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers will guide and support members toward their fitness goals, while Dynamic Stretch Specialists can provide assisted-stretch sessions to aid in members' recovery efforts throughout the spacious fitness floor featuring the best-in-class cardio, strength and fitness equipment. The clubs will also feature ARORA programming specifically for active agers.

With its spacious fitness and functional training floor, members can take their training to the next level with cardiovascular and resistance-training machines, free weights, and the LT Recovery Zone with compression therapy, metabolic testing, recovery treatments, nutrition counseling and chiropractic services. Life Time's own GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit signature group training classes are included in membership.

Additionally, more than 100 classes will be offered across multiple studios from Life Time's Class Collection including barre, cycle, strength, Pilates and yoga classes led by the area's top instructors.

Life Time Las Colinas is located at 7320 N. State Highway 161 in Irving and will be open to serve members from 4 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Signature Membership holders also may visit other area Life Time clubs.

For more information on features and amenities at Life Time Las Colinas, visit the club's website, or call 214-231-5600. You can learn more about Life Time Westlake and join the waitlist for the club ahead of its summer opening by clicking here.

Life Time debuted in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with the opening of Life Time Plano in 2003. It most recently opened Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch in late-2022.

Life Time is continuing to grow its athletic country club locations nationwide through 2024. Click here for a complete list of new Life Time locations coming soon.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

