Divas Simply Singing! Talent to Receive Fabulous Gifts that Give Back Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will bring its signature Gift Lounge to this year's DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! charity concert filmed on Nov. 19 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Created, hosted and executive-produced by Emmy winner and Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! will celebrate its 33rd year with an incredible roster of talent including Jordin Sparks, Cynthia Erivo, Sharon Stone, Dianne Reeves, Saycon Sengbloh, Lisa Ann Walter, Amber Riley, Laverne Cox and Wayne Brady.

Fabulous DIva Gifts include luxury skincare, chic accessories and health/wellness. Talent will receive a bag full of fabulous gifts to kick off the holidays.

"We are excited to join this inspired event which supports such an impactful and enduring charitable program," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "We plan to kick off the holiday season with oodles of fabulous gifts that give back, promote wellness and embrace inclusion."

The DIVAS Gift Lounge will be open to the show's talent during rehearsals and is presented by Miage Skincare which will offer talent its entire five-piece transformative micro-molecule product line based on human stem cell science. Rounding out the unique in-person gift experience are cate brown sustainable luxury toss pillows made from vintage textiles, CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning gourmet chocolate, a comprehensive wellness package from fitness legend Diego Sebastian, HGC Apparel statement garments with a voice, Hotsy Totsy Haus' Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit curated by the Fabulous Deafies in Drag, Jambys super-soft inactivewear including hybrid boxers and the plush and stretchy JamTee, Malibu Jane fabulous beachy footwear, MILLIANNA chic Tanzania-inspired Swarovski crystal earrings, and a #cooklikeagod chef accessories package from Thor Kitchen.

Talent will also receive a preassembled DIVAS Gift Bag filled with a wide variety of items from Auro Wellness, Baketivity, Be-Tees, DAX Hair Care, Four Sigmatic, Frontera Wines, Living Prana, NaturGeeks, Nina's Butters, Shinery, Soapy Faith, The FOOTCLOUD, The Green Garmento, TUDALOO, WEN by Chaz Dean and more! Detailed product information is available at www.fabulousgifts.com.

DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! will be broadcast on ABC-owned stations on World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2023.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

About DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING!

The Diva Foundation's signature fundraising event, DIVAS Simply Singing!, is a highly anticipated and prestigious annual benefit concert that raises awareness and funds for programs that promote the prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions. DIVAS Simply Singing! has a rich 33-year history, making it the longest consecutive-running HIV/AIDS and Health Awareness benefit concert in the United States.

